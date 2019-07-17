Citing a growing population and increased responsibilities, Limestone County's top law enforcement officials on Monday asked the County Commission for more money for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The funding requests, made by the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Brian Jones, came on the first day of budget hearings for various county departments. Another round of hearings is set for July 31.
Sheriff's Chief Deputy Fred Sloss explained to commissioners the department currently has more than 30 vehicles with 100,000 miles and 15 with more than 150,000 miles. He said deputies use Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles that see consistent wear and tear throughout the year in responding to calls, serving civil papers, serving warrants, arrests, transports and escorts.
“(An) efficient fleet is a necessity for timely responses and crime prevention,” he said.
To that end, Sloss asked the commission for eight new patrol vehicles, which have an estimated cost of $340,000. The Sheriff's Office requested five vehicles in 2016 and received none, but the commission approved the purchase of three in 2017 and three more in 2018.
“Without the purchase of vehicles, patrol cannot continue to provide the quality of service the citizens of Limestone County expect,” Sloss told commissioners.
Elsewhere, Sloss requested two more full-time deputies. He cited the county's recent growth and future growth stemming from the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant.
“... We are already starting to see and feel the effect from it,” he said. “The Sheriff's Office call load had increased each year. We are already at 12,338 calls halfway through 2019. As this trend continues to rise, the call load will overwhelm the deputies and this office even more.”
Sloss said two more deputies would help improve response times and reduce fuel costs because deputies won't have to drive from one side of the county to the other. He explained it would also deter crime because of the increased law enforcement presence.
A starting deputy's salary is $43,427. With benefits like health insurance, retirement and life insurance, the total compensation package is $61,354.51.
Finally, Sloss told commissioners a number of improvements were needed at the county jail, which is now 15 years old. He requested the county purchase eight new air-conditioning units for the jail to replace older units that are starting to go out.
The estimated cost to replace the units is $20,000.
Sloss said the jail's units operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said a hot jail could lead to flared tempers.
“This will lead to more hostile behavior from the inmates, including assaults on officers and the possibility of having a riot situation,” he said. “Also, there would be the possibility of having an increase in medical issues within the areas that do not have air-conditioning due to the high temperatures.”
Other items Sloss sought for the jail included new kitchen equipment ($44,800), an industrial dryer ($5,200), installation of a water filtration system ($30,000) and maintenance of the jail's fire suppression system ($4,800).
DA's request
The county has never given an allocation to the DA's office because it is not a county department, but it didn't stop Jones from making his case. Like Sloss, Jones cited Limestone's “staggering growth” and its effects on the criminal justice system.
Jones told commissioners his office is only partially funded by the state. He explained he received $305,860 in fiscal year 2018, though his annual budget was in excess of $800,000. He said the remaining revenue is generated through court costs, collections, bail bond fees, asset forfeiture, victim service funds and worthless check fees. Those sources of funding have dropped more than $175,000 since 2011, he told commissioners.
The DA's office also receives a solicitor's fee from municipalities in Limestone County, including Athens, Ardmore and the county's own circuit and district court systems. A local bill sponsored in the last legislative session will also now legally require Huntsville, Madison and Decatur to pay solicitor's fees to the local DA's office on cases that originated in annexed parts of the county.
Jones said no solicitor's income had been generated since the bill's passage, however.
He told commissioners he needs two assistant district attorneys to properly handle his caseload. Jones explained that in 2018, his office prosecuted 884 felony indictments, 2602 misdemeanors and 5,000 traffic cases.
He said the cost of two assistant district attorneys would be $132,264. To that end, he asked the commission for an appropriation of $100,000 to offset the cost, “so we can adequately prosecute these cases for our citizens.”
Other requests
Elsewhere Monday, the county received budget requests from the following departments:
• Engineering: Engineer Marc Massey asked the commission to consider purchasing a new chip spreader at a cost of $291,415, which could be broken into five-year payments of $62,484. He also requested a new bucket truck ($65,000), patch truck ($35,000), two dump trucks ($290,000) and aggregate spreader ($50,000);
• Revenue Commission: Revenue Commissioner G. Brian Patterson asked the commission for $12,200 in new software and $5,000 for new data processing equipment;
• License Commission: Outgoing License Commissioner Greg Tucker asked the commission for $10,000 for a new copier;
• Emergency Management Agency: Director Rita White sought $8,000 for synchronized digital clocks, $4,800 to replace a door access system and $3,425 for an upgraded EOC camera and security system;
• Council on Aging: Director Susan McGrady requested $140,000 to purchase two new wheelchair-accessible buses;
• Coroner's Office: Limestone County Coroner Mike West requested level funding from the previous fiscal year; and
• Athens-Limestone Recycling Center: Director Ruby McCartney asked for level funding, with the exception of $1,017 to attend the Southeastern Recycling Conference and Trade Show in Destin, Florida, in March.
