A federal lawsuit filed by a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator has been settled through mediation, officials confirmed Monday.
In January, Leslie Ramsey, a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, sued the Limestone County Commission, Chairman Collin Daly, Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss. Her case was settled late last week.
The commission issued the following statement regarding the settlement of the lawsuit:
“The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential,” the statement said. “The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the the near future."
The News Courier also sought comment from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey's attorney, Philip DeFatta.
About the lawsuit
Ramsey filed suit Jan. 11 against Blakely and Sloss. In the lawsuit, she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
LCSO denied Ramsey's claims, which included allegations of investigators losing equipment and evidence and not being reprimanded. She also alleged other employees received preferential treatment.
In September, Blakely terminated Ramsey's employment. She appealed the termination, but the County Commission upheld Blakely's decision.
