A civil lawsuit filed last week in Limestone County against e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL and four other defendants claims a minor has “a permanent brain injury” and “life-altering injuries” because he used the popular e-cigarette.
The suit also claims an Athens tobacco store, Discount Tobacco, sold e-cigarette products to the minor, knowing he was not old enough to purchase them. That store has also been named in the suit.
Law firm Beasley Allen, which has offices in Montgomery and Atlanta, filed lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs in Alabama and San Francisco, where JUUL is headquartered. Other Alabama plaintiffs are from Barbour and Elmore counties.
The Alabama suits were filed in circuit court in Limestone and Barbour counties, while a third was filed in federal court. The Limestone County lawsuit requests a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
The Limestone County minor is only referred to as “A.B.” in the lawsuit and is represented by his legal guardian, Brian Bentley. The suit says even though “A.B.” is only 17, he has “already developed a severe nicotine addiction through the use of the JUUL.”
The suit says none of JUUL's advertising, marketing, promotion, packaging or website disclosed any of the health effects and risks “JUUL knew or should have known would occur from the use of its products.”
Bentley, the suit says, did not know what a JUUL was when he first saw it and instead thought it was a USB drive for a computer. It goes on to say, now that he is aware of it, he's “concerned for his son's well-being, current mental and physical health, and future health because of the known complications associated with nicotine usage and addiction.”
The suit says “A.B.” first tried a JUUL when it was offered to him from friends at his high school, “where it was rampant.” It says he began using and purchasing JUUL vaping products when he was 16 from a local store, identified as Discount Tobacco.
“A.B.” was attracted to the mint flavor of vaping products and “quickly became severely addicted,” reaching the point of vaping up to two full packs of JUUL pods in one week.
“A.B. now struggles to function without nicotine,” the lawsuit says. “He experiences strong mood swings and bouts of rage from withdrawal from the JUUL. A.B.'s severe addiction to the nicotine levels contained in the JUUL created within him behavioral issues and deceptive habits that did not exist before, causing severe conflict in the Bentley home to the point where he had to be sent to a military academy in Texas.”
While in Texas, the suit says “A.B.'s” parents would mail him smoking cessation products in an effort to help their son quit nicotine. However, it goes on to say “A.B.” would lie to his parents in an effort to obtain nicotine and ultimately began smoking traditional cigarettes at age 17.
“A.B. still struggles with this nicotine addiction and will continue to struggle with this addiction for the rest of his life,” the suit says. “A.B.'s nicotine addiction from JUUL permanently injured and altered his developing brain. In addition to this severe nicotine addiction and brain injury, A.B. has suffered harm through exposure to significant toxic substances, which may cause or contribute to causing disease and future health problems. Defendants' conduct has harmed A.B. and his parents physically, emotionally and financially.”
The plaintiffs are represented by Beasley Allen lawyers Andy Birchfield, who is head of the firm’s Mass Torts Section, and Joseph VanZandt.
In a statement from VanZandt, he said JUUL knowingly and intentionally created a new generation of nicotine addicts while leading consumers to believe the products were safe.
“Everything they did, from designing the product, manipulating the nicotine, and marketing, was targeted at addicting young people to nicotine,” he said. “Before JUUL, the public health community had spent decades working to drastically lower the rate of cigarette usage among minors, but JUUL systematically unraveled decades of progress and sparked a new nicotine addiction epidemic. JUUL must be held accountable.”
The defendants
Other defendants named in the suit include PAX Labs Inc., Altria Group Inc. Philip Morris USA Inc. and Discount Tobacco.
JUUL, which is based in San Francisco, is the primary defendant on the case. It originally operated under the name of Pax Labs Inc. but was rebranded as JUUL in 2017.
Altria Group Inc. has partnered with JUUL, while Philip Morris — the largest tobacco company in the U.S. — is a subsidiary of Altria. In 2018, Altria acquired 35% ownership in JUUL for $12.8 billion.
Discount Tobacco, which operates on Jefferson Street in Athens, sells JUUL products and e-cigarettes. The lawsuit alleges the store sold products to “A.B.,” with “knowledge that he is and was underage.”
“(The business) actively and knowingly sold high nicotine containing JUUL products to underage customers with no warning of its dangerous propensities,” the lawsuit says. “Discount Tobacco conducted business in such a way that it has led to A.B.'s injuries.”
A representative from Discount Tobacco said she could not speak about the case, per advice from her attorney. The store's attorney had not returned a call prior to The News Courier's deadline.
A statement from JUUL said the company is committed to eliminating combustible cigarettes, “the number one cause of preventable death in the world.” The statement said its e-cigarettes are intended to be a viable alternative for current adult smokers only.
“We do not want non-nicotine users, especially youth, to ever try our product,” the statement said. “To this end, we have launched an aggressive action plan to combat underage use as it is antithetical to our mission. To the extent these cases allege otherwise, they are without merit and we will defend our mission throughout this process."
The plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2K4bfo4.
The statement went on to say the company stopped the sale of JUUL pods with non-tobacco or non-menthol-based flavors to retailers last year, enhanced online age verification, strengthened retailer compliance and shut down Facebook and Instagram accounts while working to remove “inappropriate” social media content.
“We also continue to develop technologies to further restrict underage access with our distributors, at retail establishments and as features of potential new products,” the statement said.
