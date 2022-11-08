The Limestone County Board of Education welcomes Gretta Kilgore to represent district 2.
“I have been just about everything one can be within the Limestone County School system,” Kilgore told The News Courier. “That makes me somewhat uniquely qualified to serve on the Board of Education.”
Kilgore served as a student, parent, teacher, cheer coach, band assistant, and more in Limestone County Schools throughout her life.
“During my tenure as an educator, I often wished that those who were making the decisions would actually listen to those of us ‘in the trenches,’” Kilgore said. “I hope to be that ear and hopefully a voice for our classroom teachers.”
Kilgore hopes to provide parents with a listening ear during her tenure at the Board of Education.
“I know parents often feel like those making the decisions about their children’s education are unapproachable,” she said. “Hopefully, my time in the classroom, sitting beside other parents in the bleachers, and volunteering alongside other parents in the concession stands and anywhere else a volunteer is needed have made me a well known and approachable face in the community.”
Kilgore commends the current Board of Education members for the work they’ve done guiding Limestone County Schools in the right direction.
“We are in the best financial position we’ve been in years. I’d like to see us spend some of our money to improve our technology infrastructure,” she explained.
She went on to say, “we can buy all the latest and greatest devices and gadgets, but if we don’t have the infrastructure for them to run smoothly it’s about as useful as driving a Ferrari through downtown Athens during rush hour traffic. You might look good, but you’ll be going nowhere fast!”
While technology and gadgets are important to the classroom environment, they aren’t what is most important.
“All the technology in the world is not as important as a good, hardworking teacher who is passionate about his or her craft. We have to recruit the best teachers and then find ways to keep them in the classroom,” said Kilgore. “That begins and ends with making teachers feel respected and appreciated as professionals who have dedicated themselves to making a positive difference in the lives of students.”
Kilgore recognizes a general lack of respect for teachers.
“A lack of respect for teachers seems to be a current nationwide problem,” said Kilgore. “We have to do everything within our power to make sure we are not losing teachers because they feel unappreciated and disrespected in our local classrooms.”
While the current educational landscape across the nation is wrought with trials and tribulations, Kilgore looks forward to her tenure as a board member.
“I’m looking forward to working with the current board members and those who will be elected tonight to move Limestone County Schools forward in the years to come,” said Kilgore.
