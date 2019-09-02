The Limestone County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions during its Aug. 6 meeting. All 21st Century Community Learning Center personnel are restricted to 15 hours per week maximum during the school year and 40 hours per week maximum during summer program, retroactive to Aug. 5 through May 22, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all supplements and volunteers are effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
Resignations
• Heather Thompson, varsity football and basketball cheer coach only, 2019-2020 school year; and
• Joe Crawford, Creekside Elementary custodian, retroactive to Aug. 1.
Contracts
• Russ Cleveland, West Limestone High principal, retroactive to July 1; and
• Deborah Kenyon, Tanner High principal, retroactive to July 1.
New personnel
• Jennifer Breland, Creekside Elementary bookkeeper, retroactive to July 30;
• Bailey Isom, East Limestone High Child Nutrition Program worker, retroactive to Aug. 5;
• David Clemons, Elkmont Elementary/High and Piney Chapel Elementary itinerant tech specialist, retroactive to Aug. 7;
• Nicholas Haggermaker, Tanner Elementary/High and East Limestone High itinerant tech specialist, effective Aug. 7; and
• Violet Fletcher, Tanner Elementary/High CNP worker, effective Aug. 12.
21st CCLC
• Tammy Britton, Sugar Creek Elementary site coordinator;
• Christy Johnson, Sugar Creek Elementary teacher;
• Shannon Toone, Sugar Creek Elementary instructional assistant;
• Sentria Lowe, Piney Chapel Elementary teacher;
• Angela Vaughn, Piney Chapel Elementary bus driver; and
• Karley Menefee, Piney Chapel Elementary student assistant.
Leaves of absence
• Rebecca Martin, Ardmore High teacher, retroactive to Aug. 1 though Dec. 20; and
• Debbie Moore, Tanner High instructional assistant, retroactive to Aug. 1 through Sept. 3.
Clements High supplements
• Brittany Crowson, varsity basketball cheer coach, $2,500;
• Alicia Hood, varsity football cheer coach, $2,500 plus seven days; and
• Lindsey Monroe, junior varsity football cheer coach, $1,000.
Elkmont High supplements
• Bryant Wales, assistant football and assistant girls basketball coach, total $7,000;
• Jacob Siefert, head girls soccer and assistant football coach, total $5,500 plus seven days;
• Annessa Jenkins, Senior Beta Club sponsor, $1,000;
• Heather Cox, Junior Beta Club sponsor, $1,000; and
• Taylor Thaxton, non-employee assistant football coach, $1,000.
Johnson Elementary supplements
• Kandye Jones, designated AP, $2,500; and
• Tina Hasting, after-school detention, two days per week not to exceed 1.5 hours per day, $27 per hour.
Tanner Elementary supplements
• Karen Brown, designated AP, $1,250;
• Nicole Russell, Beta Club co-sponsor, $250;
• Lori Gibson, Beta Club co-sponsor, $250;
• Laura Murray, Scholars Bowl sponsor, $500;
• LaShae McDow, yearbook co-sponsor, $500; and
• Emily Jones, yearbook co-sponsor, $500.
Tanner High supplement
• Annie Knight, varsity football cheer coach, $2,500 plus seven days.
West Limestone High supplements
• Joseph Chambers, athletic director, $2,500;
• Shelby Davis, head football coach, $9,000 plus 13 days;
• David Young, assistant football coach, $3,500;
• Bryan Jach, assistant football coach, $3,500;
• Zane Campbell, assistant football and assistant boys basketball coach and boys and girls indoor track coach, total $10,000;
• Brandon Wallace, assistant football coach, $3,500;
• Gil Moore, non-employee assistant football coach, $1,000;
• Drake Whitten, non-employee assistant football coach, $1,000;
• Peyton Boldin, non-employee assistant football coach, $1,500;
• Caleb McConnell, non-employee assistant football coach, $3,500;
• Callie Estes, head volleyball coach and assistant girls basketball coach, total $7,000 plus seven days;
• Molly Fenn, assistant volleyball coach, $1,500;
• Jordan Beggs Campbell, non-employee assistant volleyball coach, $1,500;
• Justin Taylor, head boys basketball coach, $9,000 plus 13 days;
• Chasity Legg, head girls basketball coach, $9,000 plus 13 days;
• Channa Campbell, non-employee assistant girls basketball coach, $3,500;
• Davin Kyle, band director, $7,500 plus 13 days;
• Lauren Pitt Kyle, certified band assistant, $2,000;
• Benita Andrews, varsity football and basketball cheer coach, $5,000 plus seven days;
• Leigh Carter, middle school football and basketball cheer coach, total $2,000;
• Meredith Rogers, junior varsity football cheer coach, $1,000;
• Caila Davis, junior varsity basketball cheer coach, $1,000;
• Brayden Clem, assistant football coach, $3,500; and
• Joseph Willingham, non-employee assistant football coach, $1,000.
Volunteers
• Natasha Parker, Johnson Elementary volunteer/chaperone, effective Aug. 7 through Sept. 12;
• DeAnna Ferrell, Johnson Elementary volunteer/chaperone, effective Aug. 7 through Feb. 5, 2020;
• Amber Smith, Johnson Elementary volunteer/chaperone, effective Aug. 7 through Feb. 7, 2020;
• John Moore, Clements High assistant football coach;
• Paul Coble, Ardmore High volunteer/chaperone;
• Earl Turner, Clements High volunteer/chaperone;
• Farrah Simpson, Elkmont High volunteer/chaperone; and
• Jason Dugger, Clements High volunteer/chaperone.
Corrections
• Esperanza Bringuez was approved July 30 for Johnson Elementary but will teach at Piney Chapel Elementary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.