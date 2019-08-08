The Limestone County Board of Education approved the following personnel items at its July 30 meeting.
Unless otherwise noted, contracts, transfers, new personnel, temporary employees, supplements and volunteers are effective for the 2019-2020 school year. Payment for 21st Century Community Learning Center personnel is funded through a 21st CCLC grant, with personnel approved to work 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the school year and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the summer program.
Retirements
• Christy Duncan, Johnson Elementary School instructional assistant, effective Aug. 1.
Resignations
• Whitney Curtis, Cedar Hill Elementary prekindergarten teacher, retroactive to July 15;
• Susan Burchell, Johnson Elementary bus aide, effective Aug. 1;
• Brittney Hicks, Tanner Elementary/High Child Nutrition Program assistant manager, effective July 31;
• Kimberly Hagood, Tanner High teacher, retroactive to July 10;
• Ashley Sprague, East Limestone High language arts teacher, retroactive to July 29;
• Sandra Moore, Tanner High instructional assistant, retroactive to July 22;
• Landon Stephens, Elkmont Elementary physical education teacher, retroactive to July 26;
• Tiffany Burns, Johnson Elementary teacher, retroactive to July 25; and
• Breanna Johnson, Johnson Elementary visual arts teacher, retroactive to July 27.
Contracts
• Marla Miller, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 37 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $4,000;
• Monica Williams, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 36 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $4,500;
• Leticia Sartain, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 44 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $5,000;
• Jennifer Carr, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 72 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $7,600;
• Stephanie Turner, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 32 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $3,350;
• Loretta Davis, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 37 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $10,900;
• Phillip Christopher, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 56 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $5,900;
• Tammy Holland, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 64 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $7,000;
• Beth Sheehan, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 44 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $5,700;
• Tracie Rogers, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 68 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $8,000;
• Marisa Phillips, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 52 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $5,600;
• Lynda Cooper, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 44 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $4,600;
• Christine Davidson, parent mileage for transportation of students who must attend school outside of normal zone, 40 miles per day for five days per week, not to exceed $4,200;
• Robin Irwin Occupational and Physical Therapy Services PC, consultant services for special education students, $56.50 per hour and 7.5 hours per day, not to exceed $140,000 with travel reimbursed at the current appropriate rate per mile between schools;
• Decatur City Schools, vision specialists for special education students with vision impairments, $65 per hour and up to 15 hours per week, not to exceed $35,000;
• Brian Ozier, Limestone County Career Technical Center firefighter instructor, 187 days, $27 per hour, 3.5 hours per day, not to exceed $17,671.50;
• Ramona Evans, mobility/orientation specialist, $55 per hour, not to exceed eight hours per week with travel time not to exceed eight hours per week, not to exceed $20,000;
• Trudy Romine, Elkmont Elementary instructional assistant, $12 per hour, not to exceed $16,000;
• Anna Cum, Limestone County Schools homebound teacher, $27 per hour, not to exceed $8,000;
• Cynthia Homer, LCS homebound teacher, $27 per hour, not to exceed $32,000;
• Tonia Wilburn, LCS homebound teacher, $27 per hour, not to exceed $12,000;
• John Paul Wilson, Clements High intervention teacher funded by Title I, $27 per hour, not to exceed $15,000, effective Oct. 2-Aug. 30, 2020;
• Rhonda Hall, Creekside Elementary/Elkmont Elementary/Tanner Elementary/Tanner High temporary bookkeeping as needed, $25 per hour, not to exceed $5,000, effective Aug. 5-Sept. 5; and
• Nicole Fuqua, Tanner High instructional assistant, $12 per hour, not to exceed $16,000.
Transfers
• Heather Thompson, from Clements High special education teacher to Sugar Creek Elementary special education teacher;
• Pat Kelley, from Sugar Creek Elementary tech specialist to LCCTC tech specialist;
• Sandra Pylant, from Tanner Elementary/High bus driver to LCCTC instructional assistant;
• Ashley Wynn, from Tanner Elementary teacher to Sugar Creek Elementary teacher;
• Amanda Cox, from Tanner High bus aide to Tanner Elementary/High bus driver;
• "Welding/Work Based Learning" unit to “Advanced Agriculture" unit at LCCTC;
• Lauren Graham, from Ardmore High agriculture instructor to LCCTC advanced agriculture instructor; and
• Amanda Hulsey, from West Limestone High English Language Arts teacher to East Limestone High instructional tech facilitator.
New personnel
• Jennifer Elise Perry, Cedar Hill Elementary OSR pre-K lead teacher;
• Eva Yarbrough, Clements High math teacher, Title I-funded class size reduction;
• Hannah Sims, Clements High ELA teacher;
• Lacey Ashley, Clements High special education teacher;
• Amber Booth, East Limestone High science teacher;
• Mary Weeks DeFour, East Limestone High English teacher;
• Randi Thompson, Elkmont Elementary reading coach;
• Hope Young, Johnson Elementary bus aide;
• Adria Smith, Johnson Elementary special education instructional assistant, effective Aug. 1;
• Hope Cagle, Johnson Elementary teacher;
• Esperanza Bringuez, Johnson Elementary OSR pre-K auxiliary teacher;
• Christy Sanders, Johnson Elementary bus aide;
• Jeffery McPherson, Sugar Creek Elementary custodian, effective Aug. 12;
• Brittany Borys, Tanner Elementary teacher;
• Pam Moss, Tanner Elementary bookkeeper, effective July 30;
• Dealma Diaz, Tanner Elementary/High bus aide;
• Lori Mitchell, Tanner Elementary/High bus aide;
• Carrie Perkins, Tanner Elementary/High counselor clerk;
• China Sain Wilson, Tanner High special education instructional assistant;
• Brittian Anderson, West Limestone High ELA teacher;
• Erin Crissman Simmons, Elkmont Elementary physical education teacher;
• Maria Cuevas, Tanner Elementary/High bus aide;
• Elvira Thrasher, Tanner High special education instructional assistant; and
• Edward Hodges, LCCTC advanced manufacturing instructor.
Temporary employment
• Kari Carter, Creekside Primary extended day director, $23 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Terri Black, Creekside Primary extended day bookkeeper, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Denise Persell, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Angie Johnson, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Mollie Fiegley, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Tracy Pettie, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Melody Pugh, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Rebekah Raymond, Creekside Primary extended day teacher, $20 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per week;
• Kim Crowell, Creekside Primary extended day instructional aide, $14 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week;
• Mickie Clem, Creekside Primary extended day instructional aide, $14 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week; and
• Jennifer Persall, Creekside Primary extended day instructional aide, $14 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per week.
21st CCLC
• Kriston Cagle, Elkmont Elementary site coordinator, paid $31 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Candi Holt, Elkmont Elementary lead teacher, paid $29 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Marcy Nash, Elkmont Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Alicia Bates, Elkmont Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Ashley Aldridge, Elkmont Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Ginger Witt, Elkmont Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Morgan Terry, Elkmont Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Emma Bates, Elkmont Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Pennie Davis, Elkmont Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Maddie Barnes, Elkmont Elementary student assistant, paid $9 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020;
• Chloe Johnson, Piney Chapel Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, retroactive to July 31-Sept. 30;
• Tina Smith, Piney Chapel Elementary bookkeeper, paid $25 per hour, retroactive to July 31-Sept. 30;
• Mandy Tucker, Piney Chapel Elementary site coordinator, paid $31 per hour, retroactive to July 31-Sept. 30;
• Jessica Strain Stanford, Piney Chapel Elementary part-time lead teacher, paid $29 per hour, retroactive to July 31-Sept. 30;
• Jessica French, Piney Chapel Elementary part-time lead teacher, paid $29 per hour, retroactive to July 31-Sept. 30;
• Jennifer Mosteller, Piney Chapel Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-Sept. 30;
• Camilla Fairley, Piney Chapel Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, effective Aug. 5-Sept. 30;
• Michelle Owen, Piney Chapel Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, effective Aug. 5-Sept. 30;
• Joan Sparks, Tanner Elementary lead teacher, paid $29 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• Lori Gibson, Tanner Elementary site coordinator, paid $31 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• Tina Sanders, Tanner Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• China Sain Wilson, Tanner Elementary instructional assistant, paid $12 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• Tara Wood, Tanner Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• Tonia Wilburn, Tanner Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020;
• Stephanie Sims, Tanner Elementary teacher, paid $27 per hour, retroactive to July 30-June 30, 2020; and
• Tyler Gibson, Piney Chapel Elementary student assistant, paid $9 per hour, effective Aug. 5-June 30, 2020.
Leaves of absence
• Toni Thompson, Sugar Creek Elementary teacher, effective Aug. 19-Nov. 20 under the Family Medical Leave Act;
• Jessica Tyler, Blue Springs Elementary teacher, effective Sept. 16-Nov. 12 under FMLA;
• Nikki Magnusson, Cedar Hill Elementary teacher, effective Sept. 3-Dec. 20;
• Bradley Carwile, East Limestone High teacher, effective July 30-Dec. 20; and
• Tina White, LCCTC custodian, retroactive to July 16-Sept. 16.
Ardmore High supplements
• Anthony Samuel, non-employee band technician, paid $400;
• Alicia McNeese, non-employee band technician, paid $650;
• William Blair, non-employee band technician, paid $650;
• Brian Nelson, non-employee band instructor, paid $1,500; and
• Andrew Kirk, non-employee band instructor, paid $500.
Clements High supplements
• Brittley Thompson, boys and girls varsity cross country coach and head boys and assistant girls soccer coach, total paid $6,200 plus seven days;
• Dale Welborn, boys and girls golf coach, total paid $2,400;
• Zach Meadows, boys and girls outdoor track coach and assistant boys basketball coach, total paid $6,500;
• Jonathan Hicks, head girls and assistant boys soccer coach, total paid $3,200 plus seven days;
• Alison Thomas, junior varsity basketball cheer sponsor, paid $1,000;
• Jacob Cosby, FFA sponsor, paid $1,000;
• Ben Campbell, athletic director, paid $2,500;
• Jamie Norris, FCCLA sponsor, paid $1,000;
• Jacob Maurer, band director, paid $7,500 plus 13 days;
• Marinda Dees, middle school football and basketball cheer sponsor, total paid $2,000;
• Dennis Norwood, non-employee assistant football coach, paid $1,750; and
• Maurice Pryor, non-employee assistant football coach, paid $1,750, effective July 31-April 30, 2020.
Elkmont High supplements
• Pam Hammock, high school and middle school Scholars Bowl sponsor, total paid $1,750; and
• Zachary Lyman, non-employee assistant football coach, paid $3,500.
Tanner Elementary supplements
• Meagan Crisafulli, Tanner Elementary teacher, $100 for staff development funded by Title I, retroactive to July 2019;
• Kristin Lee, Tanner Elementary teacher, $100 for staff development funded by Title I, retroactive to July 2019; and
• Forrest Carter, Tanner Elementary teacher, $100 for staff development funded by Title I, retroactive to July 2019.
Tanner High supplements
• Lynisha Garth, Tanner High assistant volleyball coach, paid $1,500;
• Jordan Paul, head boys and girls cross country track coach and head girls basketball coach, total paid $12,000 plus 13 days;
• Oscar Bonds, head football coach, paid $9,000 plus 13 days;
• Vechiel Stone, band director, paid $7,500 plus 13 days;
• Casey Pirtle, athletic director, paid $2,500; and
• Chasitey Garner, assistant volleyball and assistant basketball coach, total paid $5,000.
Volunteers
• Frank James, Ardmore High chaperone/volunteer;
• Lindsay Colbert, Ardmore High chaperone/volunteer;
• Amy Biggerstaff, Ardmore High chaperone/volunteer;
• Joel Stutts, Ardmore High assistant middle school boys basketball coach;
• John Paul Wilson, Clements High girls basketball coach, effective July 31-Oct. 2;
• Jason Crowson, Clements High assistant football coach;
• Emily Griffith, Clements High assistant volleyball coach;
• Michelle Enskat, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Kimberly Haney, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Carmen Vinson, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Stacey Coggin, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Alicia Coggin, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• John Ehlendt, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Johnna Ehlendt, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Julia McGlockin, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Felisha Phillips, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Nancy Cifers, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• James Cifers, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Virginia Gallien, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer;
• Gina Gentry, Clements High band chaperone/volunteer, effective July 31-Feb. 12, 2020;
• Nancy Heathington, East Limestone High band volunteer; and
• Lisa LaGrone, Elkmont High FFA/band chaperone and volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.