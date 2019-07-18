The Limestone County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its July 11 meeting:
Contracts
• Darryl Adams, Blue Springs Elementary School/Clements High School bus driver, not to exceed $20,000 per year, effective Aug. 5 through May 22, 2020;
• Buford Bates, Sugar Creek Elementary/West Limestone High bus driver plus tech route, not to exceed $26,000 per year, effective Aug. 5 through May 22, 2020;
• Jacob Logan Sprinkle, Limestone County Career Technical Center welding instructor, paid $27 per hour, seven hours per day, not to exceed $6,804 per year, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Tim Cobb, serving Limestone County Schools and other districts as Alabama Reading Initiative Regional Coach contracting with Alabama State Department of Education, funding provided by the ALSDE, retroactive to July 1 through June 30, 2020;
• Melissa Pollard, Johnson Elementary special education instructional aide, paid $12 per hour, three hours per day, four days per week, not to exceed $16,000, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Elizabeth Dickerson, Johnson Elementary kindergarten camp special education instructional aide, paid $12 per hour, three hours per day, four days per week, not to exceed $500, retroactive to July 8–11;
• Anita Weaver, LCS part-time itinerant English Language teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed $3,348, funded by Title III, effective Aug. 6–30;
• Tracy Jones, LCCTC special education instructional aide, paid $12 per hour, six hours per day, not to exceed $2,000, retroactive to July 8–31; and
• Dennis Black, Piney Chapel Elementary/Elkmont Elementary/Elkmont High bus driver, not to exceed $2,000 per year, effective Aug. 5 through May 22, 2020.
New positions
• Central Office K–12 district behavior coach, funded by maintenance of effort, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Middle school math remediation class size reduction unit, Clements High, one year only, funded by Title I, effective 2019–2020 school year.
Retirements
• Gary Russell, Clements High band director and music teacher, retiring effective Aug. 1.
Resignations
• Jeremy Lane, Tranportation Department bus driver, retroactive to June 15;
• LeAndrea Hobbs, East Limestone High English Language Arts teacher, retroactive to June 30;
• Adrian Clark, Elkmont High/Piney Chapel Elementary technical specialist, retroactive to June 21; and
• Gloria McNeill, Elkmont Elementary reading coach, retroactive to July 10.
Leave of absence
• Maegan Talbert, Cedar Hill Elementary speech teacher, effective July 30 through Oct. 29 under the Family Medical Leave Act;
• Melissa Brewer, East Limestone High instructional assistant, leave in lieu of sick leave, retroactive to May 13–14; and
• Rodney Dempsey, LCS maintenance technician, extended leave of absence, retroactive to Jan. 4 through July 7.
Transfers
• Cassandra Muse, from Elkmont High history teacher to East Limestone High new history unit, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Bryant Wales, from Clements High special education instructional assistant to Elkmont Elementary special education instructional assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• LCCTC history unit to LCCTC advanced manufacturing position, effective June 26;
• Amanda Poff, from Sugar Creek Elementary first grade teacher to Central Office district math specialist, funded by Titles I and II, effective July 12;
• Breanna Moss, from Johnson Elementary bus aide to Tanner Elementary/High bus driver, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Rebecca Taylor, from Elkmont High teacher to Johnson Elementary/Cedar Hill Elementary/Ardmore High itinerant EL teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Terry Whitt, from Blue Springs Elementary teacher to Elkmont Elementary/Elkmont High/West Limestone High itinerant EL teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year.
New Hires
• Rachel Wales, Ardmore High Child Nutrition Program worker/assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Jessica Barnes, Blue Springs Elementary Office of School Readiness prekindergarten auxiliary teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Samantha Morgan Wallace, Cedar Hill Elementary teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Shannon Tucker, Clements High CNP worker/assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Brody Gibson, Clements High social studies teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Toni Cassidy, Piney Chapel Elementary/Blue Springs Elementary/Clements High itinerant EL teacher, pending certification from ALSDE, new unit, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Kelley Wilson, Creekside Primary/Elementary art teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Tammy Bugg, Creekside Elementary CNP worker/assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Clara Freeman, Creekside Primary OSR pre-K lead teacher, new unit funded by OSR grant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Hannah Cook, Creekside Primary OSR pre-K auxiliary teacher, new unit funded by OSR grant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Erin McLemore, East Limestone High math teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Jacob Siefert, Elkmont High history teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Carmon Gallimore, Piney Chapel Elementary/Elkmont Elementary/Elkmont High gifted teacher, pending certification from ALSDE, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Nicole Clingan, Johnson Elementary pre-K special education teacher, new unit, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Tara Lizana, Johnson Elementary Title I teacher, new unit, one year only, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Katrina Simpson, Tanner High bookkeeper, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Forrest Carter, Tanner Elementary physical education teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Zane Campbell, West Limestone High instructional assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Meagan Cisafulli, Tanner Elementary Title I teacher, new unit, one year only, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Teresa King, Sugar Creek Elementary/West Limestone High gifted teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Hallie McCluskey, Blue Springs Elementary fifth grade Title I teacher, class size reduction unit, one year only, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Amanda Fee, Cedar Hill Elementary music teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Jacob Maurer, Clements High band teacher/director, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Kristen Lee, Tanner Elementary teacher, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Lauren Lamar, Cedar Hill itinerant instructional assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Jonathan Caleb Adams, Clements High itinerant instructional assistant, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Travis Craig, LCS utility driver, effective 2019–2020 school year.
Temporary employment
• Laura Black, West Limestone High summer receptionist/custodian, paid $10 per hour, not to exceed $1,400, retroactive to June 25 through Aug. 1;
• Wanda Nave, West Limestone High summer receptionist, paid $10 per hour, not to exceed $400, retroactive to June 25 through Aug. 1;
• Elvira Thrasher, West Limestone High summer custodian, paid $10 per hour, not to exceed $400, retroactive to June 25 through Aug. 1;
• Terri Black, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Denise Persell, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Breanna Ming, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Kelley Hayes, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Ashton McCaig, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Mollie Fiegley, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Heather Thompson, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Mallory Robison, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Leigh Anne Carter, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Brittany Durham, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23;
• Beth Thompson, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours and $405, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Ceara Smith, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours and $540, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Sueann Hobbs, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours and $540, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Carrie Gervais, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours and $405, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Lisa Davis, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours and $540, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Amy Bassham, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours and $540, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25;
• Christa Baugher, Sugar Creek Elementary kindergarten camp teacher, paid $27 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours and $540, funded by Title I, effective July 23–25; and
• Laura Root, Creekside Primary kindergarten camp teacher, locally paid $27 per hour, not to exceed three hours per day, effective July 22–23.
Clements High supplements
• Brody Gibson, assistant football coach, paid $3,500, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Erin Gray, band assistant, paid $2,000, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Wendy Gordon, head volleyball coach, paid $3,000 plus seven days, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Heather Thompson, head varsity cheer coach for football and basketball, paid $5,000 plus seven days, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Michael Parker, head football coach, paid $9,000 plus 13 days, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Zach Meadows, assistant football coach, paid $3,500, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Emily Salcido, assistant volleyball coach, paid $1,500, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Byron Speer, assistant football coach, paid $3,500, effective 2019–2020 school year.
Elkmont High supplements
• Bryan Pigg, band director, paid $7,500 plus 13 days, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Brigid Thackerson, boys assistant soccer coach, paid $1,200, effective 2019–2020 school year.
Johnson Elementary supplements
• Ashley King, Beta Club sponsor, paid $500, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Mitzi Looney, yearbook sponsor and Scholars Bowl co-sponsor, paid $1,250 total, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• April Haney, Scholars Bowl co-sponsor, paid $250, effective 2019–2020 school year.
Piney Chapel Elementary supplements
• Piney Chapel Elementary retreat stipend, paid $100 per day, funded by Title I, effective July 22–23.
Volunteers
• Michael Shoulders, Tanner High assistant football coach, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Tavaris Townsend, Tanner High assistant football coach, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Justin Lewis, Tanner High assistant football coach, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• May Wales, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Charles "Tony" Johns, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Kevin "Eric" Parker, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Stacey Parker, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective 2019–2020 school year;
• Melissa "Lisa" Burt, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective 2019–2020 school year; and
• Donna Bryant, Ardmore High band chaperone/volunteer, effective July 12 through Aug. 3.
Corrections
• Dianne Moore, Tanner High bus driver, retiring effective Aug. 1; and
• Joanne Clinard, Tanner High bus aide, retiring effective Aug. 1.
Commented
