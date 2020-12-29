Many things have changed over the last decade, but one constant for local nonprofit Limestone County Churches Involved has been the presence of Sandra Mandarino.
Mandarino has worked with the organization for the past 12 years, including the last two years as director. Mandarino's last volunteer day is Thursday, so LCCI put together an appreciation event for her Monday at which she was given a plaque commemorating her years of volunteer work with the organization.
“Sandy stepped up as interim director and then director when we were at loose ends as to how we would fill the position,” said LCCI Board President Tere Richardson. “We had no takers. Sandy did this for us. She turned out to be one of our very best directors."
Richardson said Mandarino would be greatly missed, calling her a personable and organized individual who streamlined some of LCCI's processes during her tenure.
A new director has already been chosen to fill the big shoes left by Mandarino. The Rev. Thom Porter, the current pastor at Elkmont United Methodist Church, will be the new LCCI director. He will take up the mantle officially Jan. 4.
“He is an avid volunteer and a former Air Force chaplain,” Richardson said. “He has been volunteering with us for three years and has served in many different roles. He knows (LCCI) from the ground up, he's a super guy and we are blessed to have him as our new director.”
LCCI is made up of a partnership between many churches in Limestone County. The organization's office is located at 201 N. Jefferson St. in Athens.
According to the group's website, LCCI's mission is to “mobilize the Churches of Limestone County to transform lives in the Name of Jesus Christ by providing a prayerful and organized approach to meeting the physical needs of individuals in our community.”
