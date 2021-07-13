A local nonprofit is looking for assistance from the public to help local students as they prepare for the next school year.
Limestone County Churches Involved is seeking school supply donations for an upcoming drive for low-income families. Items needed include backpacks, binders, crayons, markers and looseleaf paper, both wide- and college-ruled.
“We have been doing the school supply drive for about six years now,” said Daisy McCormack, program coordinator for LCCI. “We didn't have one last year because of COVID-19.”
The items can be delivered to LCCI at 201 N. Jefferson St. in Athens by July 24. LCCI will be open from 9 a.m. to noon the day of the deadline for the group's monthly Day of Caring, at which food and bill assistance is provided, so donations can be taken during that time.
The collected items will be distributed to students of the Athens City and Limestone County school systems from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at First Presbyterian Revival Center at 303 Washington St.
“By partnering with other people and groups we can get more done and help more people,” LCCI Director Thom Porter said.
McCormack said parents or guardians must bring photo ID to show proof of residency in Limestone County. She said if a student is a county resident but the ID shows an old outside address, they should bring a current utility bill as a proof of residency.
“I know that when a child goes off to school, they like to fit in,” she said. “If you remember, when you were young, going to school in a new outfit with your school supplies, you wanted to walk in and feel like everyone else. That felt nice, and no child should be have to be embarrassed to go and tell a teacher they don't have supplies.”
McCormack said LCCI did its first school supply drive as a way to help distribute items after First United Methodist Church in Athens did a “Stuff-A-Bus” event. She said LCCI then did a similar event, but things have been simplified to a distribution day to make things easier during the pandemic.
“It is important for organizations to be involved in activities that benefit our children, because they are our future,” McCormack said. "We are helping cover the basics so families can focus on other needed back-to-school items.”
