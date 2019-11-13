Vince Green is concerned. As one of two directors of the Limestone County Career Technical Center, he's seen the facility become the leading prep vocational center in the state.
The growth of the center isn't a problem for Green, however. What's concerning him is how to get teens interested in all the programs offered by the center, not just the flashy ones that involve computers, robots and the promise of a high-paying job.
Green's biggest challenge is the center's construction department, which is not seeing the interest of other programs like welding or automotive repair. The center has worked closely with Calhoun Community College to prepare the next generation of autoworkers for the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant and its associated suppliers.
While Green sees those efforts as paramount, he sees other programs, like construction, lagging behind.
Dr. John Wilson, who is also one of the center's directors, said construction still had seats available when the school year began. Not true of the LCCTC's IT programming and IT networking/cybertechnology programs, which had to turn students away.
“We're required to have an average of 24 students to sustain a program, or 12 in the morning and 12 in the afternoon,” Wilson said.
As someone who's built homes, Green knows how important the work is. He also knows how much it will be needed as Limestone's population continues to grow and the need for housing rises.
In Limestone County, 644 residential lots have been approved since Jan. 1. In the city of Athens, 215 lots have been approved.
The next two years will likely see hundreds more lots approved as the MTM project will hire 4,000 workers. The plant's suppliers will hire thousands more. Those workers will need a place to live.
Despite lagging interest, Green said abandoning the program isn't an option. When state workforce officials identified the top five most-needed skill sets for North Alabama, building construction was one of the five. The other desired skill sets were aerospace, cyber security, health sciences and advanced manufacturing.
Growing interest
Green has a couple of ideas on how to inject interest in the program — giving students an opportunity to work on constantly changing projects and starting younger. He believes tech school recruiters need to start identifying potential students at the elementary school level.
The dwindling number of students entering the construction field has been an issue for “several years,” Green said. He said carpenters can accomplish a wide variety of tasks, including digging and pouring footers and shooting grade.
“A carpenter is not an easy person to find,” he said. “Laborers are a different story. You can find laborers anywhere.”
When asked about the prospect of graduates starting their own building companies, Green said that would be a rare accomplishment. Like plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians, Green said building and construction students should work with someone else while they fine-tune their skills.
He explained the rewards for builders is high, but that may not necessarily mean compensation. He believes welders, plumbers and those in the precision machining trade would earn more than builders. Builders have to love what they do, Green said, which includes the lifestyle.
“You have to enjoy being outside and changing jobs,” he said. “Building and construction workers are on the move and don't see the same four walls every day. That is probably the most attractive side of the construction world.”
Green said it takes a special kind of person to want to make a career out of it.
“It's hard work,” he said. “You have to enjoy standing back and looking at something you've accomplished and feel that sense of accomplishment. I think we have students like that, but we don't have enough of them.”
A builder's worry
Green isn't the only one who worries about a dwindling interest in the art of homebuilding. Athens homebuilder Lynn Persell has been a vocal advocate about getting teens interested in building and has worked with Green on ways to inject interest into the program.
Persell's been a builder for 33 years, though his business model isn't the same of that of “tract” builders like Legacy Homes or D.R. Horton. Legacy is building the 156-lot Boardwalk development situated between the former Pilgrim's Pride processing plant and the Athens City Schools central office. D.R. Horton is building the 296-lot Links at Canebrake off Lindsay Lane.
“It takes them about four months, and they're done,” he said. “Clients come to us because we offer more choices, and we're more flexible. We don't have the same cookie-cutter style and trim packages.”
Whether custom builder or mass builder, Persell said he doesn't see the same commitment in the younger generation. Even if they take courses on building at the vocational level, he explained that's only half the battle.
“I don't see that financial discipline that would put them in a position to compete and get fully into the market. You've got to do the job and then put the money back into your business,” he said. “Some of these contractors are 'hip-pocket contractors.' If it's in your hip pocket, you're doing well. When you have a hot market, though, you have to put it back (into the business).”
That's just some of the knowledge Persell wants to pass along to the next generation of builders. He's also occasionally hired younger workers in hopes they'll pick up on a thing or two.
“I have a young man working for me now, and I tell him to observe the customers and how they do their work and take note,” he said. “Even though he's just delivering material, I tell him to pay attention to the customers.”
He praised the LCCTC for the wide range of opportunities it provides to not only would-be builders, but to teens who want to try their luck at other skills, like firefighting, culinary arts, cosmetology and IT programming.
“Right now, it's wide open and you can make a good living right out of high school,” he said.
He advised teens, however, to pair their tech school knowledge with business knowledge. He said the “best builder in the world” won't be successful if he can't manage his money.
“I think Mr. Green has done a wonderful job bringing the (construction) program along, and he'll consult with us from time to time about how to make the program grow,” Persell said. “I have no desire to take my knowledge to the grave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.