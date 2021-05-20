The Limestone County Economic Development Association announced its new chairperson and two new lifetime members during its annual meeting Thursday.
Former chairperson Joseph Southers of First Metro Bank passed the gavel onto Taz Morell of Morell Engineering, who will serve as LCEDA's chairperson until the 2022 annual meeting. Meanwhile, former LCEDA administrative assistant Kay Widner and former LCEDA president and CEO Tom Hill were recognized with lifetime membership to the association.
The meeting also served as an opportunity to highlight LCEDA's work and some of Limestone County's economic accomplishments over the last year. The association launched a new website, lceda.com, and the "Pick Your Pace" campaign.
The slogan aims to promote Limestone's variety of "awesome liveability aspects," according to LCEDA President and CEO Bethany Shockney, from recreational activities to cultural and community events to rural lifestyles and proximity to larger cities.
Limestone also ranked No. 1 among Alabama counties for new investment and jobs in 2020, Shockney said, noting potential for even more major industry announcements in the coming weeks.
