Former Limestone County Economic Development Association Administrative Assistant Kay Widner, second from right, was recognized with lifetime membership along with former LCEDA president and CEO Tom Hill at the LCEDA annual meeting. From left are 2020-2021 LCEDA chairperson Joseph Southers, 2021-2022 LCEDA chairperson Taz Morrell, Widner and LCEDA President and CEO Bethany Shockney.