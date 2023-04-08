Limestone County Schools will host a job fair on Thursday, April 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the Athens State University Carter Gymnasium. Athens City Schools will host a job fair on Friday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Athens High School gym.
Both school systems are noticing a decline in qualified candidates for certified positions.
“We are seeing a decline in the pool of applicants applying for teaching jobs in Limestone County, which is an alarming trend we have to watch closely. I believe the more rural areas of our state are suffering far worse with staffing shortages than North Alabama,” LCS Executive Director of HR and Operations Bill Tribble said.
“We are not experiencing critical shortages, but we are seeing a decline in the number of qualified applicants in positions such as secondary math and science teachers and K-12 special education teachers,” ACS Superintendent Beth Patton said.
Neither school feels they necessarily have a staffing shortage, however.
“We are not currently experiencing a teacher shortage in Athens City Schools. We have been able to fill all posted positions,” Patton said.
“Overall, our district is in good shape when it comes to staffing our schools. Obviously with the great job market in North Alabama, it has made staffing challenging. Our area of greatest need is our classified positions in our schools,” Tribble said. “Jobs such as Child Nutrition Staff, Instructional Assistants, and Bus Drivers still seem to be the most challenging positions to fill.”
He went on to say, “these are typically our lowest paying jobs; however, last year our Superintendent and Board Members made a commitment to give all our employees a 6 percent raise, which included our classified staff. That did put those employees’ salaries above many other school districts around Limestone County.”
Both events will offer recruiting for all areas of employment. All levels of experience will be considered.
