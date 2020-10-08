A new campus for Elkmont Elementary isn't on the project list until 2021, but Limestone County Schools is already searching for architects and looking to start sooner rather than later.
LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse on Tuesday told members of the Limestone County Board of Education that the district has already met with Elkmont Rural Village about land for the new campus, and they are currently advertising for architects to work on the project.
"We know a school will take two to ... three years to build," Shearouse said. "It'll take us a while to get the plans and so forth together, so we really want to get started."
He said they hope to begin interviewing architects soon and narrow the list of interested parties down to a select few, then have those few present their ideas to the board during a work session in November.
"I think it's just an exciting venture for the Elkmont community that we're entering into," Shearouse said, describing the project as "a partnership between the school board, Rural Village (and) the town of Elkmont."
Other business
In other business, board members approved the following:
• Purchasing 50 Dell 16GB desktop computers and 50 ACER monitors for $24,950 for faculty members, using coronavirus relief funds;
• Purchasing 150 Dell 16GB desktop computers for $46,500, using coronavirus relief funds, to replace outdated computers in the business labs at Ardmore High, East Limestone High, Elkmont High, Tanner High and West Limestone High;
• Purchasing switches for phones, SafeDefend boxes and other items that are not eligible for eRate;
• Purchasing $80,608.30 in nursing supplies, using coronavirus relief funds;
• Novell School License renewal, which includes a maintenance contract for the network operating system, reverse proxy, desktop management solution and storage management;
• Purchasing the Imagine Learning Math Pilot Program for the 2020-2021 school year to improve math interventions in all LCS elementary and middle schools through a joint effort with the Alabama State Department of Education and Imagine Learning Math;
• Three agriscience education extended school year grant applications; and
• Memorandum of agreement with ALSDE for Alabama Teacher Mentor Program.
Visit https://bit.ly/LCBOEagenda to view the full agenda, including personnel actions. The News Courier will have additional coverage from Tuesday's meeting in an upcoming edition.
