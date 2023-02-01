Throughout this school year, Limestone County Schools Assistant Principals and Instructional Supervisors have been taking part in Limestone LEAD (Leadership Education: Application and Development).
Recently, the group participated in a full-day of professional development with several distinguished educators. As part of activities, participants went through a group interview practice with Bill Hopkins (formerly retired Superintendent Morgan County Schools and current Director of Schools, Fayetteville City Schools TN); Tommy Hunter (former Limestone County Schools Executive Director of HR and current Assistant Director of Schools, Giles County Schools TN); and Mike Owens (Retired Assistant Superintendent and former Interim Superintendent of Limestone County Schools).
Following that activity, individual interviews were with Dr. Jan Harris (Retired Superintendent, Cullman City Schools, AL, and Dade County Schools, GA, and author); Karen Howell (Transition Coordinator, Hartselle City Schools); Dr. DeeDee Jones (Retired Superintendent, Hartselle City Schools); and Dr. Barry Wigginton (Alabama State Department of Education Alabama Teacher Growth Program Support Specialist).
Other activities included a session on Difficult Discussions with Phil Hastings (Retired District Administrator, Decatur City Schools), and a role playing activity where the participant was in the "hot seat" as the principal. Role playing activities were facilitated by Dr. Shelley Vail-Smith, consultant for Mass Insight Education & Research, former Limestone County Schools Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction and retired Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning in Jefferson County Schools, and Matt Scott, principal of East Limestone High School
