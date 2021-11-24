A subject that has been on a lot of minds in the county recently has been the Limestone County School System's effort to redraw district lines to align with the census data collected in 2020.
LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse said each of the board members has received feedback from community members regarding the redistricting, and he said a lot of work has gone into the issue.
The LCS BOE voted unanimously to approve a new district map at a special-called meeting Monday, Nov. 22. Some tweaks and changes were made right up until the vote, and Shearouse said overall the process went well.
“Thankfully we had the county help us out with this, and any area a board member wanted to look at, add to or subtract from could be looked at in real time,” Shearouse said. “A few tweaks were made to the map we published earlier, but I think the board was able to get what they wanted to the best of our ability.”
The current map seen with this article is more basic than some published by LCS, but it represents the latest one available at press time Tuesday that reflects all of the changes made before the approval vote. A more detailed map will be released by the system once engineers have a chance to put together a new one reflecting those latest changes, Shearouse said.
Though no one form the public made any comments on the issue at Monday's meeting, Shearouse said the board's goal was to listen to everyone who made comments. He said some minor tweaks were made to the redistricting Monday night that made “perfect sense” as far as the lines were drawn.
“We were limited by certain things like population and (county/city) boundaries, but in the end I think everyone was satisfied,” he said.
