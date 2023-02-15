The following school employees were selected for the English Language Arts Textbook Adoption/Curriculum Committee K-5 2023:
Kindergarten
Marinda Dees: Blue Springs Elementary
Ceara Johnson: Sugar Creek Elementary
Lisa Miller: Johnson Elementary
Haley Newton: Tanner Elementary
First Grade
Leslie Pace: Blue Springs Elementary
Kim Shores: Elkmont Elementary
Carly White: Cedar Hill Elementary
Second Grade
Marissa Brogan: Creekside Primary
Brooke Holland: Piney Chapel Elementary
Katherine Lewter: Cedar Hill
Third Grade
Carrie Powless: Elkmont Elementary
Sherry Winsett: Johnson Elementary
Ashley Wynn: Sugar Creek Elementary
Fourth Grade
Lauren McKleroy: Creekside Elementary
Tina Murphy: Piney Chapel Elementary
Jessica Stanford: Blue Springs Elementary
Fifth Grade
Jaclyn Berzett: Cedar Hill Elementary
Burleigh Dighton: Tanner Elementary
Bernice Young: Sugar Creek Elementary
ELL
Toni Cassidy: Sugar Creek Elementary
Special Education
Larissa Dison: Johnson Elementary
Reading Specialists
LeighAnn Brooks: Creekside Elementary
Karen Brown: Tanner Elementary
Terry Clark: Blue Springs Elementary
Joslyn Francois-Hart: Piney Chapel Elementary
Rhonda Hacker: Cedar Hill Elementary
Jesslyn Helton: Johnson Elementary
Sueann Hobbs: Sugar Creek Elementary
Randi Thompson: Elkmont Elementary
Dana Trockenbrot: Creekside Primary
Administrators
Larry Saulsberry: Elkmont Elementary
Matt Taylor: Johnson Elementary
Parents
Shantia Stewart: Tanner Elementary
Courtney Whitworth: Elkmont Elementary
The board approved “Give Me Liberty Volume 2 by Eric Foner as an additional textbook required to complete U.S. History 202 for the UNA Dual Enrollment Program.
The Board also approved a lengthy list of personnel actions and other consent agenda items which can be found at www.lcsk12.org.
