The following school employees were selected for the English Language Arts Textbook Adoption/Curriculum Committee K-5 2023:

Kindergarten

Marinda Dees: Blue Springs Elementary

Ceara Johnson: Sugar Creek Elementary

Lisa Miller: Johnson Elementary

Haley Newton: Tanner Elementary

First Grade

Leslie Pace: Blue Springs Elementary

Kim Shores: Elkmont Elementary

Carly White: Cedar Hill Elementary

Second Grade

Marissa Brogan: Creekside Primary

Brooke Holland: Piney Chapel Elementary

Katherine Lewter: Cedar Hill

Third Grade

Carrie Powless: Elkmont Elementary

Sherry Winsett: Johnson Elementary

Ashley Wynn: Sugar Creek Elementary

Fourth Grade

Lauren McKleroy: Creekside Elementary

Tina Murphy: Piney Chapel Elementary

Jessica Stanford: Blue Springs Elementary

Fifth Grade

Jaclyn Berzett: Cedar Hill Elementary

Burleigh Dighton: Tanner Elementary

Bernice Young: Sugar Creek Elementary

ELL

Toni Cassidy: Sugar Creek Elementary

Special Education

Larissa Dison: Johnson Elementary

Reading Specialists

LeighAnn Brooks: Creekside Elementary

Karen Brown: Tanner Elementary

Terry Clark: Blue Springs Elementary

Joslyn Francois-Hart: Piney Chapel Elementary

Rhonda Hacker: Cedar Hill Elementary

Jesslyn Helton: Johnson Elementary

Sueann Hobbs: Sugar Creek Elementary

Randi Thompson: Elkmont Elementary

Dana Trockenbrot: Creekside Primary

Administrators

Larry Saulsberry: Elkmont Elementary

Matt Taylor: Johnson Elementary

Parents

Shantia Stewart: Tanner Elementary

Courtney Whitworth: Elkmont Elementary

The board approved “Give Me Liberty Volume 2 by Eric Foner as an additional textbook required to complete U.S. History 202 for the UNA Dual Enrollment Program.

The Board also approved a lengthy list of personnel actions and other consent agenda items which can be found at www.lcsk12.org.

