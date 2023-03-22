The Limestone County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening for a special called board meeting to discuss the resources and operational effectiveness strategic area draft.

This is a part of the larger 2023-2028 strategic plan draft. The main points of the draft are as follows:

  1. Continue to promote student safety through training, programs, and well-maintained facilities

Annual review of safety plans

  1. Every LCS facility will be 100 percent compliant
  2. Every LCS facility will comply with monthly mandated safety drills
  3. Safety programs
  1. Yearly enhancement of safety programs
  2. Yearly PD for employees
  3. Bi-annual training for new employees
  4. Upgrade camera system
  5. Continue to partner with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to provide SROs
  6. Upgrade digital radio system
  7. Annual review of Student Code of Conduct
  8. Continue to maximize the use of financial resources to strengthen operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Develop

  1. an annual budget to achieve the district’s priorities
  2. Annual budget presentation to the BOE and community
  3. Continue to maintain an adequate fund base

Monitor

  1. resource allocations through accurate, transparent financial reporting
  2. Monthly budget reports and financial statements to the BOE and community
  3. Annual audit by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners
  4. Enhance and maintain the system’s transportation services

Monitor and adjust inventory of buses to meet the transportation demand

  1. Maintain documentation of annual state and local inspections
  2. Continue to maintain fleet renewal plan
  3. Continue to follow the State Transportation Plan
  4. Enhance and maintain preventative maintenance

Monitor and adjust

  1. personnel to meet the transportation needs
  2. Reduce the number of vacancies for bus drivers by alternative methods
  3. Find ways to recruit and retain bus drivers
  4. Continue to provide current and relevant technology resources in support of a student-centered learning environment

Maintain and improve digital infrastructure to increase the district’s efficiency

  1. Network analytics
  2. Upgrade servers
  3. Technology resource purchases
  4. State Technology Plan

Maintain current inventory of devices for students and staff

  1. Provide

digital curriculum to support student achievement

  1. Increase student connectivity at home

Monitor and collect service requests for maintenance and technology

  1. Continue to provide facilities that support and enhance the educational program

Construct and maintain

  1. facilities as needed to support the increased student population
  2. Annual review of school capacity and enrollment
  3. Annual building assessments of all LCS facilities
  4. Annual aggregate age assessments of LCS facilities

Maintain and adjust

  1. Capital Plan based on projection of needs
  2. Enhance and maintain equipment and personnel to effectively and efficiently provide nutritional meals for learners

Increase

  1. participation for meals

The Board of Education will meet again on April 11 at 5 p.m. to discuss the stakeholder, engagement, and communication and the governance strategic area drafts.

