The Limestone County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening for a special called board meeting to discuss the resources and operational effectiveness strategic area draft.
This is a part of the larger 2023-2028 strategic plan draft. The main points of the draft are as follows:
- Continue to promote student safety through training, programs, and well-maintained facilities
Annual review of safety plans
- Every LCS facility will be 100 percent compliant
- Every LCS facility will comply with monthly mandated safety drills
- Safety programs
- Yearly enhancement of safety programs
- Yearly PD for employees
- Bi-annual training for new employees
- Upgrade camera system
- Continue to partner with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to provide SROs
- Upgrade digital radio system
- Annual review of Student Code of Conduct
- Continue to maximize the use of financial resources to strengthen operational efficiency and effectiveness.
Develop
- an annual budget to achieve the district’s priorities
- Annual budget presentation to the BOE and community
- Continue to maintain an adequate fund base
Monitor
- resource allocations through accurate, transparent financial reporting
- Monthly budget reports and financial statements to the BOE and community
- Annual audit by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners
- Enhance and maintain the system’s transportation services
Monitor and adjust inventory of buses to meet the transportation demand
- Maintain documentation of annual state and local inspections
- Continue to maintain fleet renewal plan
- Continue to follow the State Transportation Plan
- Enhance and maintain preventative maintenance
Monitor and adjust
- personnel to meet the transportation needs
- Reduce the number of vacancies for bus drivers by alternative methods
- Find ways to recruit and retain bus drivers
- Continue to provide current and relevant technology resources in support of a student-centered learning environment
Maintain and improve digital infrastructure to increase the district’s efficiency
- Network analytics
- Upgrade servers
- Technology resource purchases
- State Technology Plan
Maintain current inventory of devices for students and staff
- Provide
digital curriculum to support student achievement
- Increase student connectivity at home
Monitor and collect service requests for maintenance and technology
- Continue to provide facilities that support and enhance the educational program
Construct and maintain
- facilities as needed to support the increased student population
- Annual review of school capacity and enrollment
- Annual building assessments of all LCS facilities
- Annual aggregate age assessments of LCS facilities
Maintain and adjust
- Capital Plan based on projection of needs
- Enhance and maintain equipment and personnel to effectively and efficiently provide nutritional meals for learners
Increase
- participation for meals
The Board of Education will meet again on April 11 at 5 p.m. to discuss the stakeholder, engagement, and communication and the governance strategic area drafts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.