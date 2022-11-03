The Limestone County Board of Education approved a lengthy agenda on Tuesday night at the regular meeting.
Items include, but aren’t limited to:
Overnight trips
5th grade Gifted Program students will travel to Gatlinburg, Tenn., from March 21 to March 22, 2023, to follow up on their study of zoology and oceanography.
The East Limestone High School girls basketball team will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., from Nov. 18-22, 2022, for a tournament
Districtwide purchases and approvals
Payment of $23,215.80 to SafeDefend, LLC for Pro Support and Communication/Monitoring services at Blue Spring Elementary, Career Technical Center, Creekside Elementary/Primary, East Limestone, Tanner, West Limestone, Sugar Creek.
Personnel actions Retirements:
- Teresa Norton, CNP Manager at East Limestone effective Jan. 1, 2023
- MaryBeth Harrison, ELA Instructor for the Success Academy effective Jan. 1,
- 2023
- Jan Tribble, Director of Secondary Curriculum at Central Office effective Jan. 1, 2023
Resignations:
- Shelby Sieg, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant at Creekside Primary retroactive to Oct. 31
- Jennifer E. Turner, secretary at East Limestone High School, retroactive to Oct. 31
- Tori Tucker, itinerant special education instructional assistant at Blue Springs Elementary retroactive to Oct. 20
New personnel:
- Julie Hardin Coats, teacher at Cedar Hill Elementary School effective Nov. 28, 2022
- Madeline Marie Donna, speech language pathologist at Elkmont Elementary School, effective Nov. 2 pending ALSDE certification
Stipends:
- Stephen Mercier, robotics instructor at Tanner High School, effective Nov. 1
- Hannah Elizabeth Kilpatrick, robotics instructor at Elkmont High School, effective 2022-23 school year
Elizabeth Hilliard, Sarah Cotter, and Carla Franklin, robotics instructors at Ardmore High School effective 2022-23 school year
The full agenda can be found on the Limestone County Schools website.
