The Limestone County Board of Education on Monday approved the resignation of a West Limestone High School teacher during a special-called meeting.
By unanimous vote, the board approved the resignation of Patricia Collier, a family and consumer science teacher, effective immediately. Interim Superintendent Mike Owens said he could not comment on Collier's decision to resign.
“It was her own personal decision,” he said.
Owens said Collier submitted her resignation to West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland today, and the board “wanted to go ahead and vote on it.”
When asked if a special meeting is warranted for a teacher resignation, Owens said, “It can be.” He said the meeting wasn't an unusual occurrence but added, “It's not every day.”
