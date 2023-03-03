Earlier this week the Limestone County Schools Board of Education held a work session to discuss the draft of the 2023-2028 strategic plan.
The following goals and performance measures were drafted:
Student Support and Achievement
Goals:
1a. Foster a supportive learning environment that values equity, diversity, and collaboration
1b. Offer engaging student learning experiences across all schools to address students’ needs and interests to ensure all students meet and exceed state standards
1c. Develop life skills for students to engage, lead, and serve the community 1d. Increase student attendance
1e. Increase the percentage of ELL students attaining their early growth target on ACCESS for EL
1f. Demonstrate a range of communication and social skills to interact effectively
1g. Increase proficiency on district and state assessments
1h. Increase course offerings and extended-learning opportunities to meet students’ needs and interests
1i. Invest in curricula/materials that support instructional best practices for grade-level proficiency
1j. Students exhibit soft skills
1k. District will establish a portrait of a LCS graduate
Performance Measures:
- 9 month attendance report
- ELLs test data
- Counselor/mental health referral
- Social and emotional learning checkpoints
- Decrease student discipline referrals
- Report card scores
- ACAP, ACT+ Writing, ACT Workkeys data
- Master Schedule
- Increase the number of students attaining a college and career indicator
Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
Goals:
2a. Maintain opportunities for community and parental involvement.
2b. Foster staff, parent relationships that support student learning.
2c. Improve communication with and among parents, teachers, students, and community partners.
2d. Seek and expand community partnerships to support the district’s vision, mission, and strategic goals.
2e. Maintain and strengthen relationships with post-secondary partners.
2f. Maintain and strengthen Career Technical Center for local business and industry.
Performance Measures:
- Develop a communications plan to be shared with schools, community, and stakeholders
- Surveys
- Advisory Council meetings
- Continued involvement in Chamber and Economic Development
- Agency meetings
- Individual schools will maintain partnerships with business and industry
- Increase parent/teacher communication in PowerSchool
Resources and Operational Effectiveness
Goals:
3a. Continue to promote student safety through training, programs, and well- maintained facilities
3b. Continue to maximize the use of financial resources to strengthen operational efficiency and effectiveness
3c. Continue to maintain an adequate fund balance
3d. Enhance and maintain the system’s transportation services
3e. Continue to provide current and relevant technology resources in support of a student-centered learning environment
3f. Continue to provide facilities that support and enhance the educational program
Performance Measures:
- Safety plans
- Safety programs
- Monthly budget review
- Monthly financial statements
- Audit
- State inspections
- State Transportation Plan
- Fleet renewal
- Preventative maintenance
- Inspections
- Technology resource purchases
- State Technology Plan
- Technology inventory
- Network analytics
- School capacity and enrollment
- Building assessments
- Aggregate age assessments
- Facility enhancements
Quality Staff & Professional Development
Goals:
4a. Amplify the exposure of employment opportunities in order to recruit and hire
4b. Expand professional development opportunities relevant to each employee 4c. Increase career development opportunities for employees at all levels
4d. Invest in a process that promotes the retention of qualified personnel
Performance Measures:
- Host an annual career fair
- Attend university recruiting opportunities and events
- Leverage the use of social media to promote employment opportunities,
- certifications, and graduate studies
- Alternate Certification programs in partnership with local universities
- Increase student participation in Teaching and Learning class
- Use Compliance Director to provide mandatory trainings
- Increase emphasis on providing relevant training to support staff
- Promote STEM, NBCT, TEAMS, and other recognized certifications
- Provide awareness of opportunities for graduate studies 100 percent participation in mandatory trainings
- Grow governance leaders through Limestone Lead
- Increase openings for teachers to provide turn around training
- Expand pool of mentors for beginning teachers
- Promote services on advisory committees, leadership teams, and similar district level groups
- New Employee Orientation for all new employees
- New Teacher Academy for all new certified staff
- Mentoring programs for all employees
- Provide an EAP (Employee Assistance Program) for the betterment of employee’s social and emotional health
- Train administrators on strategies to increase employee retention
- Expand employee awareness of available benefits
- Employee satisfaction surveys and exit interviews
- Reduce the percentage of new employees who separate from LCS
- Maintain attendance record at required trainings
Governance
Goals:
5a. Ensure the School Board is up to date with state training
5b. School leaders remain current and knowledgeable on state and federal laws, regulations, and policies that effect school programs, services, and resources for children and families
5c. Leadership will participate in various meetings and conference trainings held by state and national organizations
5d. Governance team will be involved in long-range planning for the district 5e. Maintain and update board policies as needed to reflect current laws and regulations
5f. Maintain board policy to assure system effectiveness and efficiency
5g. Governance team and staff will supervise the evaluation process and improve professional practice
Performance Measures:
- Planned professional development sessions to address pertinent needs of the district
- Code of Ethics/Certificate of Affirmation
- Participate in Alabama Association of School Boards Policy Pipeline
- Documentation of required trainings
- Evaluations of superintendent, principals, and schools
- Continue involvement in District 8 Superintendent meetings and School
Superintendent Association Legislative Assignment meetings
