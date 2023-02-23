During a special called meeting on Thursday morning the Limestone County Schools Board of Education approved the following items:
Acceptance of Bid:
- Classroom addition and renovations to Johnson Elementary from Consolidated Construction Company at a total cost of $9,688,600. The funding source is federal funds and capital projects.
- WAN Service and internet access for the new Elkmont Elementary School from Spectrum Enterprise at a cost of $913 per month for 36 months beginning Feb. 1, 2024.
Personnel Actions:
- Resignation: Timothy Wyant, Elkmont High School, effective March 23, 2023
- New personnel: Felechia Clingan, Itinerant Special Education Teacher, Creekside Elementary School, replacing Katherine Ikerman, effective March 6, 2023.
- Transfers: Dr. Julie Hosier, Assistant Principal, Tanner/Elkmont Elementary, transferring to acting principal, Piney Chapel Elementary School, replacing Rebecca Dunnivant.
Discussion/approval:
- Correction: English Language Arts Textbook Adoption Committee Members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.