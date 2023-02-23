During a special called meeting on Thursday morning the Limestone County Schools Board of Education approved the following items: 

Acceptance of Bid: 

  • Classroom addition and renovations to Johnson Elementary from Consolidated Construction Company at a total cost of $9,688,600. The funding source is federal funds and capital projects. 
  • WAN Service and internet access for the new Elkmont Elementary School from Spectrum Enterprise at a cost of $913 per month for 36 months beginning Feb. 1, 2024. 

Personnel Actions: 

  • Resignation: Timothy Wyant, Elkmont High School, effective March 23, 2023
  • New personnel: Felechia Clingan, Itinerant Special Education Teacher, Creekside Elementary School, replacing Katherine Ikerman, effective March 6, 2023. 
  • Transfers: Dr. Julie Hosier, Assistant Principal, Tanner/Elkmont Elementary, transferring to acting principal, Piney Chapel Elementary School, replacing Rebecca Dunnivant. 

Discussion/approval: 

  • Correction: English Language Arts Textbook Adoption Committee Members. 

