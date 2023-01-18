During the Tuesday evening Board meeting on Jan. 17, Limestone County Schools recognized the gifted students in grades 4-8 who placed in the Alabama Stock Market Game hosted by the Alabama Council on Economic Education.
“Limestone County students performed very well this semester and took 1st-4th place for the region and held 7 of the top 10 spots, which included 343 teams total,” gifted specialist Carla Franklin said.
The Stock Market Game is a 10-week simulation for Alabama students.
“During the 10-week simulation, the teams met weekly to investigate stock market trends and make decisions on their investments. They used tracking logs to monitor changes in their investments and assist in their decisions,” gifted specialist Carmon Gallimore explained. “They learned about sectors and 52 week projections. They also learned how to use current events to guide their decisions.”
She went on to say, “during weekly board meetings, team members had to negotiate and come to an agreement to buy sell or hold their stock holdings and maintain their portfolio. The teams mission was to grow their portfolio, with the top 5 teams winning cash prizes.”
Those recognized were:
1st place- Ardmore: 7th grade team of Eva Grae Kennedy and Neveah Kahler
2nd place- Ardmore: 7th grade team of Lauren Bates, Joshua Browning, and Jayden Dorning
3rd place- Sugar Creek Elementary: Grant Scripps, Santos Juarez, Griffin Jones, and Michael Livingston
4th place- Elkmont Elementary: 4th grade team of Kileigh Gatlin and Jase Dabney
7th place- West Limestone: Noah Taylor and Anna Townsend
9th place- Ardmore: 6th grade team of Rileigh Gullatt and Karley Moore
10th place- Elkmont Elementary: 4th grade team of Emma Cook, Violet Brunson, Emilee Haggermaker, and Brelie Ridinger
Sponsors are Carla Franklin, Ardmore; Weston Stewart, Sugar Creek Elementary and West Limestone; and Carmon Gallimore, Elkmont Elementary.
Franklin received the Stock Market Game Top Advisor Portfolio Award for the North Region Grades 4-8, recognizing her as the advisor with the highest portfolio equity average for all teams registered in the region.
“The students and myself really enjoyed the simulation. We learned a lot about stocks and investing using the stock market game,” gifted specialist Charles Stewart said. “I always enjoy and strive to provide my students with additional challenges and experiences in my classroom. They loved searching for stocks to buy and monitoring them over the 10 week simulation. I am very proud of my students.”
