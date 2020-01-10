NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Henry, “The Graduate” co-writer who as screenwriter, character actor, “Saturday Night Live” host and cherished talk-show and party guest became an all-around cultural superstar of the 1960s and 70s, has died. He was 89.
Mrs. Ruby Pauline "Norton" Moore, 96, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Moore was born on Jan. 22, 1923, to James Thomas Norton and Flora Belle Brooks. She was a charter member of East Highland Baptist Church. The funeral for Mrs. Moore will be …
Funeral services for Minister Lamont Edward Maxwell, 59, were held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Solomon Temple Church in Athens, with Bishop Jerry Johnson officiating and Peoples Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Gene E. Middlebrooks Sr., 77, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Gene enjoyed watching Alabama football, fishing and NASCAR. Playing the harmonica in his bluegrass gospel band, "Full Circle," is where he found the most pleasure. Visitation fo…
