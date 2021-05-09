Masks. Social distancing. Quarantine.
Those were the common themes among speeches given Monday night during the Limestone County Schools Teacher and Support Person of the Year Banquet. Though the 2020-2021 school year has been far from what anyone ever imagined, teachers and school nurses throughout the district have risen to the occasion to overcome the obstacles that came with it.
"It's fantastic that we were able to recognize support personnel and teachers who worked above and beyond the call of duty to make this a successful year," LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. "They're truly champions."
Among those honored was Ardmore High School math teacher Michelle Byrd. Byrd was also selected as the district's Secondary Teacher of the Year.
"In a year where every year teacher is really a teacher of the year, there are still those who lean and lead forward," Ardmore Principal Glenn Bryant said. "Mrs. Byrd has been the model teacher in leaning into and leading into the challenges."
Elkmont Elementary fifth-grade teacher Candi Holt was also honored. She was named the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year.
"I have watched as she inspired kids this year," Elkmont Elementary Principal Larry Saulsberry said. "She's built relationships with them, held them accountable — all while teaching the required core content areas while using a new curriculum to teach reading and helping to fill learning gaps."
Donna Roop, who facilitates ACCESS classes for grades 9–12 at Elkmont High was named the district's Support Person of the Year. She has been an educator for 32 years. In all, 38 teachers and support personnel were honored.
