Limestone County Schools is looking to add more personnel as preparations begin for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
In doing so, the district is holding a job fair from 5–7 p.m. Monday in the new gymnasium at East Limestone High School. Administrators from all schools, as well as from the transportation and Child Nutrition Program departments, will be on hand to answer questions.
A list of current job openings can be found at www.lcsk12.org/jobpostings. Those interested in applying should bring a copy of their resume.
