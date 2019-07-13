One of Limestone County Schools' best-kept secrets may be its 21st Century Learning Program summer camps, which were held this year at Sugar Creek, Piney Chapel, Tanner and Elkmont elementary schools.
Mary Kelly, a teacher at Sugar Creek, recently said the school's summer program spans six weeks. In addition to the variety of programs available by partner organizations, students participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities.
“I think it's very beneficial to students,” she said of the program.
The initiative is made possible through a 21st Century Learning grant. Tuition is on a sliding scale, based on parent income. At full cost, the after-school program is $7 per day, or $30 per week. Parents who pay a reduced fee are required to attend 75 percent of parent activities or volunteer one hour every other month.
The schools partner with other community organizations to present programs to students. For example, fourth-grade and fifth-grade students from Sugar Creek recently went kayaking with representatives from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System's 4-H program. Other visitors included volunteer fire departments from Owens and West Limestone, school resource officers from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the Athens Police Department and Athens Electric Department.
Last summer, one of the schools decided to let the girls take ballet while the boys took karate, said Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk. The school invited Sisk to come out so they could put on an exhibition.
About the program
The summer program is only available at four schools. Sisk explained there had been “tremendous” interest in the summer program, which has grown each of the last two years.
Kelly said she knew of at least one family that withdrew a student from one county school and enrolled at another just so the student could attend the summer program.
Sisk said only schools with high free and reduced-priced lunch rates are eligible to receive a 21st Century Learning grant. He said the grants are very competitive.
In 2017, Tanner, Elkmont and Sugar Creek were awarded the $1.35 million 21st Century Learning grant, which provided $150,000 per year over three years.
“We're in a good position to offer that program to our kids, and it's a great enrichment opportunity,” Sisk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.