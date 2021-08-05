On Thursday, the Limestone County Schools system released its back-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year, which begins Friday.
According to a press release from LCS, facial coverings will not be required — but will be “highly-recommended” — inside county school buildings.
However, facial coverings will be required for anyone riding school buses.
“We feel we have implemented prevention strategies to safely open our schools for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. “As the school year progresses, we will continue to utilize the recommendations of the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and our local school data.”
Quarantine will not be required if individuals maintain three feet or more of social distancing and are wearing facial coverings if coming in contact with someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated employees and students who come are exposed to COVID-19 will also not be required to quarantine.
“Students and employees who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID will need to isolate for 10 days,” said LCS in the release. “The school system asks that all students and employees who may have any COVID symptoms refrain from coming to school until they feel well again.”
Shearouse said the extra cleaning efforts that began last school year will be maintained, and hand sanitizer will still be made available throughout all school facilities.
The system said normal school activities will continue as planned as of now.
