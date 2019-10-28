As the Limestone County Board of Education continues its search for a new superintendent, county residents are being invited to weigh in on a variety of topics as part of a new online survey.
The survey, launched Monday by the Alabama Association of School Boards, aims to gather input about which qualities and goals are most important to local stakeholders. The AASB is assisting the county board in the search for its next schools chief.
The survey will be open at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCsearch19 until Nov. 6 and asks the following:
• What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?;
• Should the superintendent be hired from within?; and
• What challenges are facing the system?
Respondents can rate qualities, goals and challenges on a 1-5 scale, with 1 being not at all important and 5 being very important.
An announcement from Limestone County Schools encouraged input from employees, parents, students and local residents. All survey input will remain anonymous.
The announcement said the survey provides an opportunity for stakeholders “to share their ideas about the challenges facing the system faces and the skills the next superintendent will need in order to continue to build on its success.”
The school system shared survey information on its website and Facebook page. LCS and AASB hope to get a broad cross section of the community to participate.
The AASB will present the survey results at the Nov. 12 meeting of the school board.
A farewell reception for outgoing superintendent Tom Sisk was held Monday on the campus of Athens State University. Sisk, who was hired in 2012, has accepted a position as director of Bristol City Schools in Bristol, Tennessee.
