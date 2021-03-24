Due to the threat of severe weather, Limestone County Schools has announced all campuses will be dismissing students early Thursday.
Elementary students will be released at 11:10 a.m., with high school students released at 11:30 a.m.
Athens City Schools has not announced early dismissal or school closures yet. All after-school activities have been canceled.
The News Courier will have additional updates as they are made available. Students and their families are encouraged to stay safe and remain weather aware.
