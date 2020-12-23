The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help after one victim's report of fraudulent charges led to evidence of a card skimmer at a local gas station and of 12 other customers who might have had their information stolen.
According to LCSO, the victim purchased fuel at a pump at Mid Pointe Chevron, near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road, Sunday morning. That evening in Athens, their account information was used to purchase more than $400 in gift cards, a candle and plastic foam cups.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said by the time investigators arrived at the gas station, all that was left was sticky residue on a pump, leading them to believe a card skimmer had been used to steal the victim's information.
“If you used a card at the pump to purchase gas at Mid Pointe Chevron recently, check your account for fraudulent transactions,” LCSO said in a post to their Facebook page.
Young explained transactions don't have to be large, as small transactions of only a dollar or two are often used to test debit cards. He advised customers who prefer to pay at the pump to exercise caution and take a good look at the reader before inserting or swiping their card.
“Feel the card reader. If it feels loose or not firmly attached to the machine,” rethink using it, Young said. “Take a couple extra seconds to visually observe it and maybe try to shake it. … If it's sticking out, I would definitely pay extra attention and compare it to the other pumps.”
And if a customer believes they've found a card reader that has been tampered with, they are encouraged to report it.
Young said 12 cars, not including the victim's, used the reader at Mid Pointe Chevron before the card skimmer was removed from the pump. LCSO is encouraging anyone who believes their information was stolen at the pump to call 256-232-0111. Those with information on the suspect should ask to speak with Investigator Caleb Durden.
