Two hundred years ago, Alabama's entire population was counted at just under 128,000. Limestone County was about 2 years old, and the even younger Square in Athens was home to a log courthouse and jail.
Now, the state is home to nearly 5 million, and Limestone County could be just a few years away from housing 128,000 within its borders. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has also grown, operating out of a facility on Elm Street that dwarfs the 20-by-40-feet two-story building from whence it originated.
Sheriff Mike Blakely said the growth has been noticeable even since he took office nearly 40 years ago. In 1982, LCSO boasted 23 employees, including himself. In 2021, there's more than 130, including jail staff, patrol, investigators and others.
The growth hasn't stopped, either. As the population increases, so do the demands for public services and for more people and better equipment to provide them.
New equipment
Over the last several years, multiple departments within LCSO have upgraded their equipment to better meet the needs of the citizens they serve. Blakely said he's proud to call LCSO "one of the best law enforcement agencies in the State of Alabama," and he attributes that to employees being well-equipped and well-trained.
"We have many assets that many larger departments don't have," Blakely said. "We have a fixed-wing aircraft, a helicopter, a drone program and a boat to patrol and respond to events on our waterways."
Deputy Chief Fred Sloss and Capt. Guy Simmons said LCSO's patrol division has upgraded its uniforms to better suit new outer carrier vests, which allow for better weight distribution of the gear a deputy carries daily. Investments have also been made in updated, more durable computers for patrol vehicles with faster software.
At the Limestone County Detention Center, a full body scanner was purchased to help scan new arrests for contraband, such as hidden drugs or weapons. Additional technology has allowed jail staff to better identify and track inmates, including Guard1 devices and a new records management system, according to Lt. Tammy Waddell.
In the last decade, the investigations division has added extra investigators to help close cases in the county. Capt. Lance Royals said the division has also added a FARO laser scanner in recent years to help investigate homicide and major crime scenes, as well as provide a more detailed layout of county schools.
However, the equipment isn't much good if LCSO staff don't know how to use it. To that end, the patrol and investigative divisions have each continued to focus on training even as the pandemic made it too risky to attend courses in person. Royals said all investigators and patrol deputies have started a new monthly virtual training program.
Growing pains
Having enough people has also posed an issue for the sheriff's office. Sloss and Simmons said new deputy positions are being requested, and the Limestone County Commission has recently approved some of the requests.
Still, even if the job is open, it can be hard to find someone to fill it.
"Fewer and fewer people are applying for the positions," according to a statement from the patrol division. "The Sheriff's Office must compete with other law enforcement agencies in the area for those applicants."
Waddell said she's faced similar issues at the county jail, and she believes having more jobs in other industries with greater or equal pay is part of the problem.
"We receive less and less applications even after using recruitment campaigns," she said. "The entire law enforcement profession has seen a decline in applicants due to the national media frenzy."
As departments prepare for population growth, they also have to prepare for a growth in calls that might not be what one considers typical for a law enforcement officer. Blakely noted his office has seen an increase in calls to serve eviction notices, and they've also seen a rise in calls related to mental illness.
"Hopefully in time, the recently annexed areas by Huntsville, Decatur and Madison police forces will provide more of the response to law enforcement needs," he said, adding that even then, LCSO will continue to respond if called, regardless of where it is in the county.
However, any arrests made in the county will be taken to the Limestone County Detention Center, and "your sheriff's office will have primary duties of all civil process and mental commitments for the entire county," he said.
Waddell said the latter is something that will need to change, as local jails "have become the treatment centers for the mentally ill."
"Corrections staff are not equipped to deal with all these different types of mental illnesses," she said.
Public service in a pandemic
When the pandemic first hit Alabama, restaurants, retail and many government offices were shut down in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, emergency responders didn't stop working, whether that was in health care or law enforcement.
At LCSO, donations of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other necessities to help protect personnel were praised on social media, and departments worked to implement new strategies and measures to continue protecting themselves and citizens as they went about their usual duties.
When processing a crime scene, wearing gloves have always been a key part of the process, but now investigators use masks and hand sanitizer, as well, and the number of people inside a scene at any time is limited, according to Royals.
Anyone arrested has to have their temperature checked, complete a COVID-19 screening form and undergo 14 days of quarantine before joining the general population at the detention center, Waddell said.
Other changes at the center include video visitations and virtual court hearings, hourly cleanings and sanitization, and quarantine-only cell blocks. Some of the changes, like medical screenings for new arrests and the more frequent cleaning of common areas and cell blocks, will remain even after the pandemic has lifted, she said, "to eliminate ... communicable disease outbreaks."
"Many factors have changed over the past year as (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) sent out new material and guidelines as it pertained to the pandemic," Waddell said. "Institutions now have a greater understanding of how to prepare for a pandemic. We have learned to be proactive rather than reactive."
As for those on patrol, Sloss and Simmons said deputies are cleaning and sanitizing their vehicles and equipment more often and, when possible, being notified ahead of time if they're responding to someone who has been exposed to or is positive for COVID-19.
In each division, the need for PPE is likely to remain even after the pandemic ends, and each person who provided information for The News Courier emphasized they would continue to ensure that PPE was available if needed.
Not everything changes
For the sheriff's part, the biggest hindrance from the pandemic has been an inability to meet with the public outside a call for service.
"The biggest interruption due to the pandemic is some of the extra services we have always provided our citizens — meeting with groups in our county from crime prevention, fingerprinting, firearms classes, etc.," he said.
LCSO's student advisory council and senior citizen group have also been put on hold, he said, and he hopes they'll be back soon. However, he said one thing has consistently set his office apart from many agencies in the country: accessibility.
"You don't need an appointment to talk to the sheriff, chief deputy or other members of this department," Blakely said. "We don't have anyone screening our calls. If you call and we are unavailable, we will promptly call you back."
He believes new residents find it "refreshing" to deal with a law enforcement agency that believes being accessible is "first and foremost in being a public servant." He also believes it's important for that access to start with a human answering the phone, not a computer voice.
"That is even more important in the difficult times we are in," Blakely said, adding he's received "numerous calls from newcomers, complimenting this office for their pleasant experience in us assisting them."
The sheriff's office can be contacted on Facebook at @LimestoneSheriffsOfficeAL, on Twitter at @limestonecoso, or 24/7 by phone at 256-232-0111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.