After released footage led to tips from all over the southeastern United States, investigators with Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff's Office located a counterfeit cash operation and more than 100 stolen identifications, documents, checks and credit cards, an official said.
LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young announced the bust took place Wednesday at residence on Slate Road. Young said deputies received reports Saturday of counterfeit money being passed at two Elkmont businesses.
On Monday, someone reported finding a bag of counterfeit cash on the side of the road near the intersection of New Garden and Slate roads. Young said serial numbers matched the bills used at the businesses.
"Investigators recovered video footage of the offenders and released it to the public, and they began receiving calls from all over the southeastern United States," Young said. "Partnering with Athens Police investigators, who were also working several cases where counterfeit bills were passed at Athens businesses, (LCSO) investigators obtained a search warrant for the property on Slate Road."
Young said investigators found methamphetamine, stolen identities and documents, credit cards, forged checks and about $2,700 in counterfeit $5, $10 and $20 bills during their search.
"Investigators believe this recovered property may assist in solving cases in Limestone County, Madison County, Lauderdale County, Morgan County and Marshall County, as well as in Tennessee, Florida and California," he said.
Four people were arrested. Derrick Blake Stephens, 34, and Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 38, are each charged with 27 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Jo Ann Jackson, 63, and Laurel Ann Rodriguez, 59, are each charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device.
All remain in the Limestone County Jail as of Thursday morning. Bail is set at $135,000 each for Stephens and Anderson, and $7,500 each for Jackson and Rodriguez.
Young said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
