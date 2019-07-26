Five Shoals-area residents were arrested Wednesday in Limestone County after a traffic stop yielded drugs, paraphernalia and stolen goods, according to a press release posted the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit's Facebook page.
Investigators stopped a truck with five people inside late Wednesday at the Dollar General on U.S. 72, west of Athens. Inside the vehicle, investigators found methamphetamine, heroin, fake meth, fake heroin, multiple syringes and digital scales.
They also found several items believed to be stolen from Lauderdale and Colbert counties. These items include multiple checkbooks, debit/credit cards and bank documents. LCSO said investigation into those items is ongoing.
All five inside the vehicle were arrested. The release said two female suspects also attempted to smuggle meth into the Limestone County Jail, which LCSO said was found by correction officers and resulted in additional charges for the women.
The following were charged:
• Kasey Lynn Yarbrough, 31, of 1301 Hermitage Drive, Florence, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband (smuggling–drugs);
• Alexas Breanna Clayton, 22, of 1460 Florida Avenue, Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband (drugs);
• Caroline Ruth Inman, 28, of 104 W. Ford St., Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance (heroin–smuggle) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• James Shawn McCollum, 32, of 4450 Elldage Lane, Muscle Shoals, possession of drug paraphernalia; and
• Tevin Jamel Stanley, 28, of 9485 River Road, Muscle Shoals, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Records show Yarbrough was arrested Feb. 22 following a Colbert County grand jury indictment Jan. 17 for trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. She was released June 18 on bond. She remained Friday in the Limestone County Jail with bail on the new charges set at $8,500.
McCollum was also indicted by a Colbert County grand jury indictment Jan. 17 on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail on bond June 11, then indicted June 27 on additional drug charges by a Lauderdale County grand jury.
Records show arraignment on those charges is set for July 29. McCollum remained Friday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000.
Clayton was sentenced Oct. 15, 2018, to one year in jail after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the Dec. 7, 2016, wreck in which Clayton drove an SUV into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Angelica Deshaun Robinson. Records show Clayton was out on bond and awaiting an Aug. 14 probation hearing in Colbert County Circuit Court when she was arrested Wednesday.
A bond revocation had been filed following charges June 2 in Lauderdale County of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband. Clayton remained Friday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,500.
Stanley was released from the jail Wednesday on a $3,500 bond. Inman was released Thursday.
