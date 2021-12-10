An Athens man was arrested for burglary after allegedly illegally entering a residence while armed and intoxicated.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 14000 block of Section Line Road on Wednesday, Dec. 8. It was reported that the victim heard a gunshot from outside their residence.
“A short time later, a black male unlawfully entered the victim’s home armed with a pistol in his right hand,” LCSO said in a release. “The homeowner confronted the man, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated. After the man exited the home, the victim called 911.”
According to LCSO, deputies and investigators responded, the individual was located, captured and identified as Joseph Lucas Harris.
“Upon searching Mr. Harris, deputies found a .22 pistol in his waistband,” LCSO said. “Lieutenant Jay Stinnett responded to the scene, and after the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest Harris.”
Joseph Lucas Harris, 24 of Athens, has been charged with firs-degree burglary and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
“I would like to thank our deputies and investigators for their quick response that led to the apprehension of this individual,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “The safety of our citizens will always be our top priority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.