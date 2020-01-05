Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Sugar Way in Elkmont, according to the Limestone Sheriff Twitter account.
The tweet also stated the sheriff's office requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.
It is not known at this time how many were involved or the extent of any injuries.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.