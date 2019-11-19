A search Monday night in Athens led to one of the largest drug busts in a long time and a significant dent in local trade, authorities said Tuesday.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a press conference Tuesday the sheriff's office worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to execute a search warrant at a residence on Bristol Street in Athens. There, authorities confiscated 3 pounds, 4 ounces of cocaine, one half-pound of methamphetamine, two pistols, a small amount of marijuana and about $29,000 in cash.
The only person at the residence, 31-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Madry, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts drug trafficking.
"This is a very significant drug bust," Blakely said. "Probably 90% of our drug cases are a lot smaller, street-type cases, but this is an extremely significant case. When we get this guy away, I think we put a pretty good dent in some of the drug trade here in Limestone County and possibly some of the surrounding counties."
Blakely said he appreciated the work of his narcotics officers and ALEA. LCSO Investigator Jamie King said it was "the largest amount of drugs we've found in one setting in a while."
"Putting it in perspective, the majority of our dealers may be dealing in grams, ounces, eight balls. This is someone who can supply a whole herd of dealers here in Limestone County," Blakely said. "This is not your street-level type of drugs. This is more of someone who is a wholesaler or mid-level drug dealer."
King said they learned someone was supplying people around Hine Street about two and a half months ago. Investigators targeted street-level dealers and eventually learned about Madry, after which they got a search warrant, he said.
Madry remained Tuesday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,000, records show.
