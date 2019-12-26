A Limestone County Sheriff's deputy was injured Wednesday after scuffling with an armed burglary suspect, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said Deputy Danny Craig was injured after pursuing 24-year-old Nicholas Claude Green on foot. Green is accused of breaking into Import Auto on U.S. 72 in Madison-annexed Limestone County and attempting to steal at least one vehicle.
Young said deputies responded to the business on Christmas morning. The owner, who was asleep in the living quarters of the business, heard glass break at the front of the store.
Green was seen looking into vehicles on the car lot before throwing a large rock through the front window to gain entry. Young said once Green was inside, he began stealing keys to vehicles.
“He entered the garage attached to the front office where he located a Madison City Police car, which he unlawfully entered. At that time, the owner saw Green, who was armed with a knife, and ordered him to stop, holding him at gunpoint,” Young said. “The suspect fled and the owner gave chase. The offender attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle with the keys he had stolen inside the business, but the owner fired shots in the air causing the suspect to flee on foot from the scene.”
Craig, who was in the area, spotted Green on Hatchett Road East and ordered him to stop. Green fled into a wooded area, with Craig giving chase on foot. Craig eventually took Green into custody, but received minor injuries during the apprehension.
“Deputy Craig found drug paraphernalia and stolen property from the business on Green’s person,” Young said. “Investigators responded and arrested Green, who also has many warrants with other agencies. As the investigation continues, additional charges are likely.”
Green was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remained Thursday at the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $14,500. A bail amount had not yet been determined on the first-degree burglary charge.
