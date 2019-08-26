The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in the eastern part of the county.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim as 45-year-old Alfred Adams. West said Adams was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.
The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Corrie Lane. Corrie Lane is off Oakdale Road.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Lance Royals said the incident remains under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggested the shooter, who is the 70-year-old father of the victim, may have acted in self defense. Royals said there had been an “ongoing” domestic disturbance between the two men.
“At one point, the father felt threatened, and that's why the shooting occurred,” Royals said.
Adams was living with his father in the home when the incident occurred.
No charges have been filed against the father. Royals said investigators would continue interviewing people who know the men as part of the Sheriff's Office investigation.
