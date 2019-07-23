A home invasion suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital early Tuesday morning after he was shot during a scuffle with one of the home's residents, an official said.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday a couple living in the 27000 block of Nick Davis Road woke around midnight to lights on in the home. Upon further inspection, they discovered a stranger inside the home, going through their belongings.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the man had been in the house for some time. One of the residents held the would-be burglar at gunpoint while the other called 911.
Young said at some point between discovering the suspect and deputies arriving at the scene, the suspect tried to fight the resident. During the fight, the suspect was shot.
Young confirmed the suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He did not know his condition.
LCSO determined the would-be burglar was involved in a wreck around 10 p.m. Monday on Wells Road, less than 1 mile from the home.
