The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive today in the booking area of the Limestone County Jail, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.
Randall McCafferty, 57, of Ardmore, was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of alcohol, records show. LCSO said McCafferty was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital for about four hours before being taken to the jail, where he was housed in booking "under constant observation and video."
The statement also said, "Sheriff (Mike Blakely) stated nothing is suspicious around the death, and due to (McCafferty's) incarceration, it is customary for an outside agency to handle the investigation."
Blakely said he asked SBI to investigate. The body will undergo an autopsy as part of the investigation.
