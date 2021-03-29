New Garden shooting

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County District Attorney's office examine the scene of a fatal shooting Monday on New Garden Road in Elkmont. 

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting near Elkmont, according to officials.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said his office got the call around 3 a.m. Monday that someone had been shot in a camper trailer in the 22000 block of New Garden Road. He said investigators were already speaking with a person of interest and viewing the incident as a homicide, though additional details could not be shared at this time.

"We still have a lot of work to do," the sheriff said. "We're probably going to be here for quite some time."

The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old male. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you