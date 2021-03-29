The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting near Elkmont, according to officials.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said his office got the call around 3 a.m. Monday that someone had been shot in a camper trailer in the 22000 block of New Garden Road. He said investigators were already speaking with a person of interest and viewing the incident as a homicide, though additional details could not be shared at this time.
"We still have a lot of work to do," the sheriff said. "We're probably going to be here for quite some time."
The victim has been identified as a 50-year-old male. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
