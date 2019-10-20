Attorneys on both sides of a sexual discrimination suit involving a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator have asked a judge to push back deadlines on discovery in the case, citing new developments.
The joint motion to continue, filed Wednesday by attorneys representing plaintiff Leslie Ramsey and defendants Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, asked U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon to extend discovery deadlines by 120 days. In June, Kallon set a discovery cutoff date of Nov. 15.
The attorneys cite Ramsey's dismissal from the Sheriff's Office last month as one of the factors. The motion adds the “decision is current under administrative review” by the Limestone County Commission. It also says Ramsey intends to seek leave from the Sheriff's Office and amend her original complaint after the commission concludes its review.
“Ramsey contends that her termination, and the underlying rationale provided by Blakely, presents new issues for discovery that cannot be addressed before the current discovery cutoff,” the motion states. “Even if the Commission reversed Ramsey's termination, discovery on the underlying circumstances provided by Blakely is necessary” for the motion to continue.
The joint motion also states Blakely and Sloss are being represented by new attorneys, “and the current discovery deadline would provide them less than 30 days” to address discovery issues. Attorneys Robert Lockwood and Mark Maclin of the law firm Wilmer & Lee recently asked to withdraw from representing Blakely and Sloss. Blakely and Sloss are now being represented by Rick Howard and April McKay of the Montgomery-based law firm Holtsford Gilliland Higgins Hitson & Howard P.C.
Attorney Donald Rhea of Gadsden-based firm Rhea, Boyd & Rhea will also be representing Blakely and Sloss in the civil lawsuit.
The case is set to go to trial Sept. 7, 2020. The motion said the additional time sought for discovery should not affect the trial date.
In a separate order this week, Kallon issued a mediation order to both parties, which said the case is “appropriate” for mediation. If either party declines mediation, the order will be vacated.
Philip DeFatta, attorney for Ramsey, would not comment Thursday on Fallon's order or say whether he would pursue mediation or go to trial. If the parties choose mediation, the order says it must be done on or before Dec. 27.
About the case
Ramsey filed suit Jan. 11 against Blakely and Sloss. In the lawsuit, she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
LCSO denied Ramsey's claims, which also included allegations of investigators losing equipment and evidence and not being reprimanded. She also alleged other employees received preferential treatment.
Last month, Blakely fired Ramsey, though the Sheriff's Office did not provide cause for her termination. Ramsey had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years and was promoted to investigator in September 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.