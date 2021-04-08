The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have stolen a purse from a vehicle April 1.
According to LCSO, a subject who appears to be a white male dressed in black and wearing a full face mask took a purse from a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., moments after the victim entered the Chevron on U.S. 72 East just west of Mooresville Road.
Anyone with information that can help identify the subject in the photos is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.
