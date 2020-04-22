A Tennessee man tried to avoid being arrested for drug possession by swallowing the drugs, only to end up choking on the bag, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The LCSO Narcotics Unit announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Investigator Jamie King was monitoring traffic from a church on Elk River Mills Road when a vehicle pulled into the church's parking lot. King noticed the vehicle, a white four-door Mitsubishi, matched the description of a possibly stolen vehicle that had been reported earlier in the day, according to the post.
King followed the car after it left the parking lot and discovered the license plate was registered to a separate vehicle. After initiating a traffic stop, King found the driver “in the process of eating an unknown amount of methamphetamine,” the post reads.
Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, as the driver — later identified as 55-year-old Donald Joseph Key — was choking on the bag containing the drugs, according to the post. LCSO said King removed the bag and called for an ambulance.
“Key received medical treatment and was determined to not be in any apparent distress and didn't need further treatment at that time,” the post reads. “He was released back into Inv. King's custody.”
A search of the vehicle revealed an additional 10 grams of methamphetamine, a "meth pipe" and digital scales. Key is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He also had outstanding warrants for attempting to elude and probation violation for manufacturing a controlled substance.
