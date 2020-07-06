A Huntsville man found himself ending the Fourth of July with blue lights and handcuffs after he was caught naked inside a home in the Clements area, where authorities say he damaged several of the homeowner's belongings.
Deputy Stephen Young, spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the victim arrived home Saturday to find her front door had been forcefully opened. Inside the home was a nude male, later identified as 24-year-old Jordan Taylor Brann.
Young said Brann had damaged several items while in the home, including throwing ceramic bowls into the drywall, turning over the refrigerator and damaging a closet door. Records list additional damage to a window, the floor, a folding table and a juicer.
Brann faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.