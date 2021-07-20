The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who broke into Tanner High School on Sunday.
According to LCSO, the suspect, a Black male, forced his way into the school and attempted to enter interior offices.
“The subject arrived around 8:30 a.m. and left after 10 a.m.,” LCSO said in a social media post. “The subject was last seen pushing a small garden tiller down the sidewalk.”
LCSO said a small white SUV was seen leaving the parking lot around the same time the suspect left, so the two may be connected.
“If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111,” LCSO said.
