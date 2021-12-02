The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing inmate who left a work release job site Thursday morning, Dec. 2.
According to LCSO, at approximately 10:23 a.m. a work release inmate walked off the job site at Eagles Diner on Elm Street.
"Ashley Lynn Gatlin was last seen getting into a white pickup truck and leaving the property," LCSO said. "If you know the whereabouts of this inmate or any information regarding this incident, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111."
