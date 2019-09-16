The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed the Dollar General on Alabama 99 on Sunday night.
Security footage shows a black man wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and a red bandanna over his face directing two employees into the store with a handgun. LCSO said he forced the two employees inside, then robbed the store of $738 in cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111.
