Two men were arrested and a third is being sought after boats stolen Sunday from a dealership in Limestone County were recovered in Arkansas and Tennessee, an official said.
The duck boats, equipped with motors and trailers, were reported stolen Sunday from Backwoods Landing in Madison-annexed Limestone County, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
"Investigators discovered that a suspicious truck occupied by two black male suspects had been prowling around the business Saturday evening," Deputy Stephen Young said. "On Monday morning, one of the boats was posted for sale on a social media duck hunting board."
Young said a prospective buyer noticed the listing price was too low for a new boat and asked around about the price. The owners of Backwoods Landing contacted investigators, who then contacted the prospective buyer.
They then coordinated with the Jonesboro (Arkansas) Police Department, Craighead County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office and Independent County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office to apprehend the suspects. Demetrus Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, 29, each of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, transported a boat to Jonesboro, Arkansas, thinking they were going to sell it, only to be taken into custody by JPD.
Young said the boat, motor and trailer were recovered. A third suspect, 28-year-old Terry Chike Akpua, is still being sought by investigators for facilitating the theft and sale of the boat or boats.
Young said Akpua's last known address was in Nashville, and investigators worked with the Williamson County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office to recover the second boat and trailer near Akpua's listed residence. Investigators then contacted the Rutherford County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office, who later found "what appeared to be a chop shop with the remnants of many boats, motors and other parts," Young said.
Still missing is a 60-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Akpua or the motor is asked to call 256-232-0111 and speak with Investigator Caleb Durden.
