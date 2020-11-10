A Tanner man faces an assault charge after shooting his brother in the stomach during an altercation Saturday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said deputies responded to the 19000 block of Moyers Road around 6:30 p.m. to find a man with "a gunshot wound to the abdomen."
"The two brothers had gotten into an altercation when the victim was shot," Young said. "He was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover."
The victim's brother, 58-year-old Ricky Stanford, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge. He was released Sunday from the Limestone County Jail on $25,000 bond.
